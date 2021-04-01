Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. Merges into Canon U.S.A. Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its goal to expand its solutions as well as service, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. (CIIS), has merged into Canon U.S.A. Inc., becoming a new division effective April 1, 2021. The new division called Digital Imaging Solutions, will continue to develop software and provide professional services for Canon's business groups in the U.S., as well as continue its business process automation solutions business with external customers. The Digital Imaging Solutions Division will expand upon CIIS' efforts and continue to bring together Canon's world-class imaging technologies and information management expertise to assist organizations in achieving their digital transformation objectives. With a focus on innovation, the new Division's software development and solutions delivery capabilities will continue to scale across several practice areas.

The goals of the merger include:

More agile and faster operations/management

Organizational synergy across Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Inc. Simple and more efficient operations as a single company

Streamlined go to market capability for new solutions and services

"As the world continues to shift and mature, it is strategically important to have an internal capability to develop software solutions to help provide new value to customers in a timely matter within Canon Americas," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With that said, we are proud to merge CIIS into Canon U.S.A., Inc. to usher in new services and innovations to help the Company maintain its leadership."

Prior to the merger, CIIS contributed to a large number of projects and initiatives and the new Division will continue to be instrumental in developing and accelerating new types of solutions moving forward.

For more information on Canon, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Number of patents for 2020 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2019 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

