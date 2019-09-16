Canon Information and Imaging Solutions Showcases Business Solutions and Customer Success Stories at Oracle OpenWorld 2019

Visitors to the Canon booth will have an opportunity to hear a success story from Hitachi Consulting Corporation, CIIS Solutions Partner and an early adopter of the Mobile Travel & Expense Automation Solution from Canon, which will be showcased at the event. The solution was developed to address inefficient and slow manual expense processes, and help business travelers capture their expense receipts right at the point of transaction. By leveraging intelligent image capture and machine learning, the solution enables significant time savings, can improve expense visibility, and can help manage risk and compliance with regulatory requirements.

CIIS will also showcase Accounts Payable Solutions for Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards and PeopleSoft, which integrate imaging and workflow capabilities with the ERP systems to enable greater control over operations, cash and risk. CIIS and Solutions Partners will be on hand to present demonstrations and customer stories of successful accounts payable automation implementations. Expanding beyond accounts payable automation, capabilities to manage project related expenses, with analytics dashboards and budget tracking features, will be demonstrated at the Canon booth.

"As a leader in digital innovation and business processes, we have automation down to a science," says Kenji Sato, president and CEO, Canon Information & Imaging Solutions, Inc. "The office of the future is here today, and as such, we feel it imperative to show our clients practical examples of how technology helps businesses transform operations, minimize risks and streamline workflows."

Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. (CIIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., brings together Canon's world-class imaging technologies and information management expertise to assist organizations in achieving their digital transformation objectives. With a focus on innovation, CIIS's software development and solutions delivery capabilities scale across several practice areas: Business Process Automation - including Procure-to-Pay, Travel Expense, and more; Information Management and Content Capture – including Document Solutions; and Security and Infrastructure Management related to print environments. With expertise in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics, CIIS deploys its solutions in partnership with leading technology providers and offers comprehensive consulting and professional services that are trusted by organizations of all sizes. Additional information about the company, its programs and mission can be found at ciis.canon.com.

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners .

