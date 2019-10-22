Canon Information Technology Services Debuts Call Center Outsource Services to Companies at ICMI Customer Connections

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing mission to serve as a strategic partner to its clients and help them appropriately scale their businesses for success, Canon Information Technology Services (CITS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is set to debut its call center outsource services at ICMI Customer Connections (Booth #719). The show, hosted by the International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), takes place October 28th to 30th in Chicago and invites attendees to explore the latest industry solutions designed to improve contact center operations.

CITS' call center outsource services create a seamless, tailored solution to help propel companies forward. Through phone sales and support, chat and social media support services, and strategic process consultation, CITS provides its clients with solutions that afford them the flexibility to focus less on process and support, and more on creativity and collaboration.

"Leveraging Canon's support and expanding service offerings, we have implemented a customer service support solution designed to serve as an extension of our clients' working teams," says Doris Higginbotham, president, CITS. "This new customer service support solution can be scaled to meet the continuing industry demand for service and support."

ICMI is a leading call center industry resource for knowledge, technology, and purchasing goods and services. For more information on CITS customer support solutions, visit www.cits.canon.com.

