Canon Introduces Free Firmware Updates And Optional Paid Upgrades For Its Lineup Of Professional 4K Reference Displays

Free Firmware Update (DP-V1710, DP-V1711, DP-V2410, DP-V2411, DP-V2420 and DP-V2421)

The free firmware updates will expand HDR monitoring assist functions and enhance HDR display performance in the 4K displays above. The updates contribute to improved efficiency for HDR video production work by enabling users to display the luminance value of a selected part of the screen, as well as the maximum and average luminance values of the entire screen. In addition, the updates allow for the automatic switching of image-quality settings based on such parameters as resolution (4K/2K), video payload ID,† and HDMI metadata‡ when changing input signals through a camera or switcher. These updates will also reduce 12G/6G-SDI 4K video signals to 2K size, enabling the simultaneous display of two or four 4K images on a single display§, as well as add features that support powerful workflows in on-site video production environments, such as a Remote Web Control| function that enables users to confirm video and operate the display using such devices as a PC or tablet, and enhanced compatibility with third-party digital cinema cameras.

Paid Upgrade (DP-V1710 and DP-V1711 only)

Canon will also make available a paid upgrade¶ license for its 17-inch models, the DP-V1710 and DP-V1711, which will increase their maximum luminance# to 600 cd/m2. Increasing the maximum luminance improves the ability of the displays to express detail in bright areas of the screen—useful when confirming high-luminance video in bright shooting locations or inside studios and relay vehicles.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Firmware is a type of software used to control product hardware functions

†Ancillary data determined by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) that is attributed to a serial digital interface (SDI)

‡ Includes such data as color gamut, gamma and maximum luminance

§12G/6G-SDI is supported by the following models only: the DP-V1710, DP-V1711, DP-V2411 and DP-V2421. Dual-link 6G-SDI is not supported.

ǁ For information on usage requirements for LAN and wireless LAN, please refer to the operation manual of your product model or the reference display homepage on the Canon website.

¶ For more information on paid upgrades, including their fees, please see the reference display homepage on the Canon website.

# This value is a standardized value achieved when operating on an AC power source, and cannot be guaranteed.

