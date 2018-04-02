Canon Introduces New UHDgc Series Of 2/3-Inch Portable Zoom Lenses For 4K UHD Broadcast Cameras

The CJ24ex7.5B, CJ18ex7.6B and CJ14ex4.3B utilize Canon's proprietary optical design technology featuring materials such as fluorite and Ultra-low Dispersion (UD) glass to achieve high 4K UHD performance across the entire zoom range. In addition, the lenses support the wide color gamut approved by the ITU-R BT.2020 UHD broadcasting standard2. These features are essential to HDR imaging. The lens ergonomics and digital servo operational controls are similar to previously announced Canon portable zoom lenses, providing users with maximum mobility in a variety of shooting situations.

"As 4K UHD origination becomes more popular in television news, the need for affordable lenses that can deliver the necessary imaging performance has grown," said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The new UHDgc series of lenses provides the optical brilliance that makes Canon a leader in broadcast lenses, while at a budgetary level that will make them attainable to a large swath of the industry."

Availability

The Canon CJ24ex7.5B and CJ14ex4.3B 4K Portable Zoom Lenses are scheduled to be available in summer 2018, while the CJ18ex7.6B lens is scheduled to be available in fall 2018*. In addition, the lenses are being shown publicly for the first time at the Canon booth (C4325) at the NAB Show 2018 in Las Vegas from April 9-12. For more information please visit, usa.canon.com/provideo.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Each model is available in two configurations: an IASE S model that incorporates an internal focusing motor and a manual-focus-type IRSE S model

2 Next-generation broadcasting standards recommended by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

* Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

