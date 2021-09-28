Canon Launches World's First Large Format Printer with Aqueous Pigment Fluorescent Pink Ink for High Value Added Output and Graphics Applications

"Radiant Infusion", a unique Canon technology, layers the Fluorescent Pink ink with other inks on the paper surface during printing, to create bright and soft color reproduction. This allows for the printing of high color graphics that support the expansion of a business's printing capabilities. The Fluorescent Pink ink can also be used to print in specific areas such as text and objects to enable fluorescent color expression that makes those areas stand out. The user also has the option to print with or without the fluorescent ink completely. These GP Series inks can replicate the colors that represent one's corporate brand that can be difficult to reproduce on a conventional inkjet printer. The Radiant Infusion technology is also integrated into PosterArtist Lite software to allow users to create high impact posters easily.

"We are proud to announce that the imagePROGRAF GP Series has obtained the world's first "PANTONE Calibrated"1,2 license for the PANTONE PASTELS & NEONS GUIDE Coated3 containing the highly demanded fluorescent and pastel colors," said Iain Pike, Director of Licensing and Business Development, Pantone/X-Rite. "Canon has also acquired PANTONE Calibrated licensing with two Pantone publications which expands the choice of color specification and helps ensure output results match the exact color viewed in the Solid Coated Guide by the designer."

These devices allow the consumer to replicate high impact graphic posters, wall art and custom pop art that are ideal for the Millennial and Gen Z populations. These audiences, more than ever before, are purchasing items with vivid neon and fluorescent colors that can be seen on these personalized posters.

"We are proud to deliver on our commitment to develop pioneering solutions that answer the demands of the industry and therefore increase business potential for Canon customers," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Today Canon is excited to introduce the imagePROGRAF GP Series, the world's first aqueous inkjet models to include a fluorescent color. This series was built with the widest color gamut of any imagePROGRAF in history to easily produce vibrant, eye catching output."

The imagePROGRAF GP-2000/4000 models have a 10-Color pigment-based plus Fluorescent Pink ink set, which includes Green, Orange, Red, Violet, Matte Black, Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Gray colors. This ink combination helps expand the range of color reproduction to achieve the largest color gamut in the history of the imagePROGRAF line-up. The GP-2000/4000 models achieve 99% coverage*4 of "PANTONE FORMULA GUIDE Solid Coated" and 97% coverage of "PANTONE PASTELS & NEONS GUIDE coated3. The GP-2000/4000 come equipped with a built-in multi-sensor which helps enable easy and economical color calibration for consistent color reproduction from print to print, as well as from printer to printer. In addition, these models are equipped with Intelligent Media Handling, which allows the operator to place the roll in the machine and the printer will automatically load the paper and detect media length, width and type. An optional Multifunction Roll System is available for these devises, which also utilizes Canon's intelligent media handling. This is a versatile media handling solution system that enables either a second roll of media to be loaded in the printer, or the unit can be configured as a bi-directional media Take-up unit. Features such as these and the Radiant Infusion technology make these devices ideal for print-for-pay, design offices, proofing and signage markets.

The imagePROGRAF GP-200/300 printers have a 5-Color pigment based plus Fluorescent Pink ink set, which includes Matte Black, Black, Cyan, Magenta and Yellow colors. These printers support Radiant Infusion for in-house production of large format prints with increased appeal and visibility in various industries such as retail stores, restaurants, government offices, schools and general offices. The compact design of these printers allow them to easily fit in the small confinements of a classroom or company office without taking up too much valuable work space. For added convenience, all operator related tasks can be performed from the front of the printer allowing for the machine to be flush against the wall, ideal for locations with limited space.

Bundled with PosterArtist Lite, Canon's poster creation software, users are able to create posters in 4 easy steps with included images and templates. The software includes new templates that allow you to create eye-popping, colorful images and posters in-house with ease. Adding even more value to this included software, Canon has partnered with photo stock companies (Pixabay, Unsplash, Pexels) to offer even more of an extensive array of images that can be easily incorporated into your custom poster design. This software has been updated to support Radiant Infusion technology; "Vivid mode" helps make the entire image vibrant as well as "Spot mode" that prints fluorescent ink in specific areas to make those areas stand out.

The new GP Series printers also have available as standard, a wide variety of creative and workflow software to help increase the productivity and efficiency of large-format printing environments. These software features include Direct Print Plus, Accounting Manager, Device Management Console and much more!

Leading RIP5 vendors in designing, proofing output, print services for large format printers, such as Caldera, CGS, EFI, Eisfeld, ONYX, Colorbyte and SAi are preparing RIPs that support the GP-4000/2000 models. Users can use software RIPs for any purpose without changing their familiar output workflow.

Availability:

The imagePROGRAF GP Series will be available to purchase on October 1st with plans to begin shipments in November 2021.

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com/largeformat

Regarding the Pantone/X-Rite Press Release, please visit www.pantone.com/eu/en/articles/press-releases/pantone-calibrated-license-granted-to-four-new-canon-gp-series-large-format-printers

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability, shipping dates and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

* In major aqueous pigment large-format inkjet printer manufactures (excluding sublimation transfer systems). As of 09/27/2021, the day before announcement). (Canon research)

1 As of September 27, 2021, according to professional services performed by Pantone under License Agreement between Canon, Inc. and Pantone LLC.

2 PANTONE is a trademark or registered trademark of Pantone LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

3 PATONE PASTELS & NEONS GUIDE Coated color gamut coverage rate is 97% for GP-4000 / GP-2000 when using Photo Paper Pro Premium Platinum with imagePROGRAF printer driver at [Poster/Photo (Fluorescent)] [Highest] (600dpi) and 85% for GP-300 / GP-200 when using Premium Semi-Glossy Paper 2 with imagePROGRAF printer driver at [Poster/Photo (Fluorescent)] [High] (600dpi).

4 PANTONE FORMULA GUIDE Solid Coated color gamut coverage rate of GP-300 / GP-200 is 94% when using Premium Semi-Glossy Paper 2 with imagePROGRAF printer driver at [Poster/Photo (Fluorescent)] [High] (600dpi).

5 Software that converts data in a page description language, such as PostScript, into a bitmap format that matches the resolution of the printer. RIP stands for Raster Image Processor.

Editorial Contact :

Siobhan Cullagh

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.