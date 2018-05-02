Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron

Read the full case study: https://www.mobileiron.com/en/customers/case-studies/canon-medical-systems

Canon Medical Systems, a Canon Group organization, markets, sells, distributes and services CT, MR, ultrasound, diagnostic, and interventional X-ray equipment and advanced software that enables the visualization and analysis of 2D, 3D, and 4D images of anatomy and physiological functions. The company operates in a sector where corporate image and reliability are very important, especially when it comes to working secure and respecting privacy. With help of partner Dahvo and a broad spectrum of MobileIron's Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions, Canon Medical Systems European division has now transformed their workflows to secure and manage mobile devices, apps and data. As such, the provider of healthcare solutions has taken important steps to comply with current and future regulations, such as GDPR.

"Simplification was a big priority," said Galton Wolff, Mobile IT Administrator at Canon Medical. "Most employees work remotely or on-site at a customer. Our IT operations team is considered "Lean and Mean", so in this respect the ease of implementing and managing our EMM environment is almost a walk in the park with MobileIron. We also needed to make sure country specific regulations, such as apps for employees to check-in to confirm their safety (UK), additional privacy settings (Germany) or (upcoming) laws that block e-mail after official work hours (France) where accounted for. MobileIron provided the perfect solution for us," he said. "Now, with the enrollment time of new devices drastically reduced from hours for a new laptop or phone to only 30 to 60 minutes for a laptop, and 10 minutes for a phone, IT Operations can actually spend more time on other requests, new initiatives and innovations."

Canon Medical Systems switched from corporate-owned Blackberry to iOS devices, which are configured through the Apple Device Enrollment Program (DEP) and secured by MobileIron to enable easy configuration of policies for password enforcement, secure email, device lock and wipe, VPN, and Wi-Fi access without having to manually access each device. Users can access interactive apps that contain Canon Medical's entire portfolio of medical systems but also current manuals for on-site support via MobileIron Apps@Work. MobileIron Tunnel is used to securely update the content on devices, MobileIron Web@Work to securely access internal web services, applications, and MobileIron Docs@Work to access, edit, and share files anywhere, anytime.

"Working with global organizations such as Canon Medical Systems, we understand how critical enterprise security is," said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. "We are pleased Canon is now able to provide its remote workforce with the business information they need while keeping its data secure."

