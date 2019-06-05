Canon Named Among the 50 Innovative Companies To Watch 2019 for the Second Straight Year by "The Silicon Review" Magazine

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon), a leading provider of managed services and technology, today announced that for the second straight year "The Silicon Review" magazine has recognized Canon as one of the 50 Innovative Companies to Watch 2019.

The publication selected Canon based on its ability to support its clients' digital transformation initiatives by offering a range of advanced services that leverage Canon's experienced team backed by Six Sigma methodologies and best-in-class technology.

Another key element underscoring Canon's recognition is its goal of partnering with clients to improve business performance with the right balance of people, process and technology. It's an approach that is garnering visibility for Canon as a leader. In its profile of Canon, "The Silicon Review" noted that Canon has been named a Global 100 Outsourcing Leader by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®) for 13 straight years. For 2019 IAOP named Canon to its Best of the Global Outsourcing 100 list.

"The Silicon Review" also pointed out that Canon is an innovative company to watch for 2019 because industry experts are acknowledging several of its service offerings. This includes Canon Warehouse and Distribution Services, recently highlighted in a feature article, "Making the Case for an Integrated Warehousing and Distribution Solution," by Logistics Management and Peerless, LLC. Other Canon services spotlighted by "The Silicon Review" include Canon's Source-to-Pay solution, a flexible sourcing through procurement offering; and Canon Intelligent Office, a suite of integrated services that enable organizations to advance such vital office activities as hoteling, reception and concierge service to provide a superior experience for clients and employees.

