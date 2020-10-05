Canon Office Cloud Print Management Solution Achieves Moderate Level FedRAMP Authorization

Aligning with its commitment to being a strong technology partner for helping users in modernizing core IT systems, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce that its new Canon Office Cloud service has achieved a moderate-level FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) issued September 4, 2020. FedRAMP is a United States federal government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

In partnering with the United States Department of Health and Human Services, this ATO recognizes Canon U.S.A. as an authorized FedRAMP Cloud Service Provider that can offer cloud services equipped with security features2 to help United States federal agencies with their mission needs. State, local, tribal, educational, and territorial entities, as well as other entities which handle data that is subject to government regulations and requirements, may also be eligible to leverage Canon U.S.A.'s FedRAMP authorization.

Canon Office Cloud is a cloud-based platform with Managed Print Services (MPS) capabilities designed to help Canon customers, as well as users of many third-party printer, manage their compatible print device fleet and output. Powered by uniFLOW Online and Netaphor SiteAudit solutions, these cost-efficient MPS solutions can help users efficiently manage print infrastructures, gain print activity insights, use security features2 while printing and scanning, and reduce associated IT costs. Additionally, uniFLOW Online's ability to securely hold print jobs can help reduce the risk of both information disclosures of unattended prints, and the touching of another user's printed documents.

"Since the preliminary planning stages leading to this authorization, Canon's main focus has always been to deliver quality solutions with security features for its customers," said Chris Koehnecke, director, KPMG Cyber Services. "Canon Office Cloud has been able to receive this authorization through FedRAMP due to a combination of the company's dedicated leadership and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions, and KPMG is proud to have been Canon's FedRAMP advisor that supported this project from beginning to completion."

Aligning with the United States government's mission to promote a Smart Cloud IT modernization strategy via the adoption of cloud services with security features across the Federal Government, the FedRAMP Program Management Office's certification program helps to simplify security for the digital age by providing a standardized approach to security for the cloud and risk assessment. Examples of solutions that have also received FedRAMP authorizations include Microsoft Azure, a cloud-computing service for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services through Microsoft-managed data centers, and McAfee MVISION Cloud, which enables organizations to accelerate their business by giving them total visibility and control to protect their data and applications in the cloud.

"Earning a FedRAMP ATO is the result of a significant investment and commitment Canon is making to better serve our Federal customers and channel partners across a variety of verticals, especially those pertinent to the federal government," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon prides itself on delivering high-quality, operationally-efficient solutions built to help users implement security features around their confidential information, and this certification is a concrete example of that commitment."

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Gartner, Survey Analysis: Results Show How Government CIOs Are Tackling Modernization, June 2019 (a Figure 8) (b Figure 4) (c Figure 1).

2 Many variables can impact the security of a customer's device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

