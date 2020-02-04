Canon Professional Digital Imaging Solutions Have Dominating Performance At The Big Game In Miami

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 2nd, Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions, was proud to see a majority1 of professional photographers in the Miami stadium capturing the Big Game between Kansas City and San Francisco with Canon cameras and lenses – including Canon's brand new flagship DSLR, the EOS-1D X Mark III. The sidelines were filled with Canon's iconic white barrels from the opening kickoff to the final whistle. In addition to the sports photographers using Canon camera systems throughout the stadium, an extensive array of more than 50 Canon broadcast lenses, which included HD, 4K UHD and even recently announced 8K UHD, were used to help deliver the live telecast to over 100 million viewers.

"No singular sporting event brings Americans together more than the Big Game, the competition and pageantry of the spectacle is ingrained in American culture," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The large stage provides sports photographers and broadcasters with the opportunity to capture career defining moments that can change their lives. Canon is proud to help support these photographers on this important assignment, while also helping to broadcast every inch and angle of the game for viewers to enjoy at home."

A fixture at major events throughout the year, the knowledgeable staff from Canon's award-winning service and support team was on-site leading up to the game. Canon's presence included both the Canon Professional Services (CPS) team for pro photographers and the broadcast technicians for the television crew. CPS was on site at the stadium in the week leading up to game day to assist photographers in a multitude of ways. The CPS team kicked off preparations by bringing in loaner gear to supplement the arsenal of cameras and lenses owned by Canon professionals. On site, credentialed photographers were able to bring their gear to CPS for a thorough clean and check to help ensure their equipment was in peak condition and ready to go. Right before game day, the CPS team hosted a networking luncheon dedicated to photographers capturing the Big Game. A Canon broadcast lens technician was also at the stadium in the days leading up to the Big Game, providing cleaning and maintenance services for the Canon broadcast lenses to help ensure optimal image quality could be achieved for the vast television viewing audience.

For veteran sports photographer and Canon Explorer of Light Peter Read Miller, Canon and CPS have always been a great resource throughout his career. Read Miller has shot the Big Game for 42 years.

"I've been shooting The Big Game for some time now, the service I receive from Canon and their CPS has always been exceptional. That's nothing new though, what was new for me this year was shooting with Canon's new workhorse DSLR – the EOS-1D X Mark III," said Read Miller. "Being able to use a tool, like the EOS-1D X Mark III, that has practically no buffering and enhanced connectivity completely changed the game for me. I was able to focus on the action on the field, trusting that my equipment would do its job and help me capture the iconic images that will help shape the memories of this illustrious sporting event."

In 2020, Canon Professional Services will be on site to assist professional photographers at over 25 engagements, including major sporting, auto racing, Hollywood and political events.

For more information about Canon's extensive lineup of professional imaging products, please visit http://pro.usa.canon.com.

For more information about CPS, please visit usa.canon.com/aboutcps

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Based on Canon U.S.A., Inc., survey and data, as of February 4, 2020.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

