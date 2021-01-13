Canon Ranked 3rd in the 2020 IFI CLAIMS U.S. Patent Rankings

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission of empowering innovation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that its parent company, Canon Inc., ranked third for the number of U.S. patents awarded in 2020 with 3,226 patents.1 With this year's ranking, Canon has now ranked in the top five for number of patents granted for 35 consecutive years, according to the latest ranking of preliminary patent results issued by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Additionally, Canon once again ranked first in patents among Japanese companies for the 16th consecutive year.

"As the world continues to shift and the needs of our customers evolve, we too will continue exploring new areas and future opportunities for innovation that will benefit our customers," said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel of Canon U.S.A. Inc and senior managing executive officer of Canon Inc. "Canon is proud to be in the top three patent holders as it further demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative ideas and solutions that meet market and customer demands."

Canon actively promotes the globalization of its business and places great value on obtaining patents overseas. Among these, the United States, with its many high-tech companies and large-market scale, represents a particularly important region in terms of business expansion and technology alliances.

Canon promotes the acquisition and utilization of intellectual property rights, not only for fundamental technologies required for next-generation products, but also for such technologies as wireless communication and image-compression shared by the next-generation social infrastructure.

1 Number of patents for 2020 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2019 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

