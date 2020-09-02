Canon Receives Four Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab Summer 2020 Pick Awards

"At Canon, we are dedicated to providing our customers with high-quality solutions that are designed to help them efficiently meet ever-changing business and industry needs, and to be recognized by Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab for four awards across a variety of product areas is a great testament to that commitment," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

These awards distinguish Canon as an industry leader, as well as identify the recognized products as excellent digital imaging solutions in their respective categories:

Printer/MFP Category Award Wins :

imageRUNNER 1643 Series Outstanding MFP for Mid-Size Workgroups

imageCLASS LBP228dw printer Outstanding Printer for Small and Home Offices

imageCLASS LBP325dn printer Outstanding Printer for Small Workgroups

As home offices have become the new norm for some, these solutions are designed to help streamline efficiency and productivity for both remote and in-office users. The imageRUNNER 1643 Series is a line of cost-effective solutions built with fast output, scanning, faxing and high reliability to offer busy business professionals efficient, reliable printing. Additionally, both the imageCLASS LBP228dw and imageCLASS LBP325dn printers are designed to help simplify everyday tasks due to their ability to deliver a high-quality, user-friendly performance and optional extra paper tray.

"Low- and mid-volume environments looking for a monochrome device should strongly consider Canon's standout offerings," said Kaitlin Shaw, associate director of A4 hardware, Keypoint Intelligence. "All of the winning models can help keep downtime to a minimum with their outstanding reliability and strong user-friendliness. Notably, the devices can also integrate with the imageWARE Enterprise Management Console and uniFLOW solutions, which offer enterprise-level functionality and give administrators an impressive level of control over print costs and document security features."

Buyers Lab also acknowledges Canon in the scanner category with the following award:

imageFORMULA DR-S150 scanner Outstanding Workgroup Scanner

The imageFORMULA DR-S150 document scanner combines ease of use with flexibility. The large color touchscreen display makes it easy to select scanning destinations, adjust settings and select shortcuts. The scanner also has built-in Wi-Fi wired Ethernet and USB connections to work in virtually any environment, as well as can scan directly to the user's cloud storage account1 to improve sharing and collaboration, which is especially important in these current times.

"The Canon imageFORMULA DR-S150 is the perfect solution for integrating paper-based information into digital workflows," said Lee Davis, associate director of software/scanners, Keypoint Intelligence.

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled services and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the independent insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

About Buyers Lab Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab's Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Subscription to a third-party cloud service may be required. Subject to third-party cloud service providers terms and conditions. Canon makes no representations or warranties with respect to third-party products.

BLI is a business partner of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Editorial Contact :

Kaitlin Boyle

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

631-330-4614

[email protected]

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

