Canon Recognized as one of the 10 Fastest Growing Managed Services Providers 2018 by "The Technology Headlines" Magazine

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon), a leading provider of managed services and technology, today announced that "The Technology Headlines" magazine has named Canon as one of the 10 fastest growing managed services providers 2018.

The "10 Fastest Growing Managed Services Providers 2018" program identifies companies like Canon that are focused on creating new opportunities for customers with innovative technologies and business solutions.

In its profile of Canon, "The Technology Headlines" noted that one key to Canon's recognition is its comprehensive array of managed services that are designed to help clients adapt to today's rapidly changing business environment. An example of driving innovation and value for clients is Canon's source-to-pay (S2P) outsourcing services program. Recently, Canon announced its partnership with Tradeshift, the world's largest business commerce platform. By leveraging Tradeshift's platform, Canon is expanding its ability to help clients transform their supply chain including source-to-pay processes.

"The Technology Headlines" profile also spotlighted Canon's goal of partnering with clients to help them manage the constant balancing act of attracting and retaining the right talent while containing workforce costs. Finding, recruiting, retaining and managing employees with specialized skills has always been a priority for organizations. It is also a taxing process, given the time and resources needed for employee onboarding, ongoing training and daily staff supervision. Canon's managed workforce services offering helps organizations meet these challenges.

Canon received additional recognition earlier this year when the company was named to the Leader's Category of the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 list for the twelfth year in a row.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)



Canon helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2018 by IAOP for the twelfth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

