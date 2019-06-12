Canon Releases Nail Sticker Designs For All Twenty Teams Competing In Rugby World Cup 2019™

Get excited for Rugby World Cup 2019 with your friends! Currently, users can choose from twenty team designs to wear while watching the match on TV, cheering on the players at their home and of course watching the match live at the stadium. Fans can coordinate their nails with friends to show their support and choose nail stickers from the various team designs to coordinate with their outfits.

Nail Sticker Creator

The Nail Sticker Creator App allows users to easily print nail stickers using compatible Canon inkjet printers—the Canon PIXMA TS9521C, PIXMA TS9520, PIXMA TS8220 and PIXMA TS702 Printers —and dedicated NL-101 "Printable Nail Stickers" paper.

For more information and the full list of product specifications about the Printable Nail Stickers, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/internet/portal/us/home/explore/printing-innovations/creative-printing/nail-stickers.

1 Available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Requires an internet connection, compatible PIXMA printer, and an iPad or iPhone mobile device running iOS® 10 or later or an Android mobile phone or tablet running AndroidTM 5.1 or later. Tablet operation is not guaranteed.

