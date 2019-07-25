Canon Selects Critical Link to Develop Evaluation Kits for Industrial CMOS Sensors

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the company has selected Critical Link, LLC, a leader in embedded solutions, to develop new Evaluation Kits for three of Canon's CMOS image sensors: the 120MXS, a high resolution 120MP sensor; the 35MMFHDXS_A, a high sensitivity 19μm pixel size, 2.76MP sensor; and the 3U5MGXSBA, a 5MP global shutter sensor.

Currently in development by the engineering team at Critical Link, the kits will allow developers to test the features and performance of each of the Canon CMOS sensors to ensure a fit with their application. In addition to early assessment of sensor performance, image system designers will gain access to assets that accelerate development time including complete sensor board design files. For applications that require on-board image processing, the evaluation kits feature an open architecture design, with the option to embed processing and software with the on-board CPU and FPGA fabric.

"Critical Link is honored to be selected by Canon to develop three new Evaluation Kits," said Omar Rahim, VP of Imaging Product Sales at Critical Link. "We believe the performance and pixel design of Canon's CMOS sensors will appeal to OEMs and end users, and that Evaluation Kits will help customers accelerate innovation in industrial vision."

"We are excited and proud to select Critical Link to help introduce these CMOS Sensor Evaluation Kits into the marketplace. These will allow customers to better test our sensor capabilities and accelerate the design process of their imaging systems," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Each Evaluation Kit consists of a camera with a pre-installed Canon CMOS sensor, and will include:

Accessory package for out-of-the-box operation (quick start guide, power supply, compact tripod, cables)

Embedded software to setup the sensor, acquire image data and communicate over USB 3.1 interface with any USB 3 compliant UI

PC-based UI application available for download to communicate with the camera

Sensor board design files and source code*

VHDL code for the FPGA*

Visit Canon U.S.A. CMOS sensors for updated information and to reserve an Evaluation Kit. The kits will be available later in the year.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

About Critical Link

Syracuse, N.Y.-based Critical Link (https://www.criticallink.com/) is an embedded systems engineering firm offering customizable system-on-modules (SOMs) and imaging platforms for industrial, medical, scientific, and defense applications. Critical Link's end-to-end product engineering services include design, development, and production. Critical Link is a Platinum Member of the Intel (Altera) FPGA Design Solutions Network and the Intel IoT Solutions Alliance, and is ISO 9001:2015 Registered by SRI Quality System Registrar.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Available upon request

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

