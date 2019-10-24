Canon Serves Up New Content Creator Kits

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's almost impossible to scroll through your social feeds or visit a website and not encounter a video catching your eye – some online video platforms can see 500 hours of video uploaded every minute1. With so many platforms for innovative vloggers and content creators to share their work, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is making it easier for them to produce and distribute quality content with the introduction of creator kits for three of the Company's newest cameras – EOS 90D, PowerShot G7X Mark III and EOS M200.

Included in each creator kit is a new Canon accessory. Small and mighty, the new Stereo Microphone DM-E100 doesn't require a battery as it is powered when it's plugged directly into the microphone jack of the EOS 90D. The new Tripod Grip HG-100TBR includes Wireless Remote BR-E1 that snaps directly into the tripod, providing the ability to release the shutter and start/stop recording video remotely. The grip can rotate 360 degrees for selfies as well as 90 degrees making it ideal for vertical video with both the PowerShot G7 X Mark III and EOS M200.

Details for each content creator kit are as follows:

EOS 90D Video Creator Kit - For the Advanced Video Creator

Kit Includes: EOS 90D, EF-S 18-55mm STM lens, Stereo Microphone DM-E100, 32GB SD Card

Pricing: $1,449.00*

Availability: December 2019

PowerShot G7X Mark III Video Creator Kit – For the Vlogging Enthusiast

Kit Includes: PowerShot G7 X Mark III kit, Tripod Grip HG-100TBR, additional NB-13L battery, 32GB SD Card

Pricing: $899.99*

Availability: Late November 2019

EOS M200 Content Creator Kit – For the Social Media Maven

Kit Includes: EOS M200, EF-M 15-45mm lens kit, Tripod Grip HG-100TBR, 32GB SD Card

Pricing: $649.99*

Availability: Late November 2019

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com/

*Availability, prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

