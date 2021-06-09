Canon Solutions America and SoftBank Robotics America Partner to Expand Workplace Health Portfolio with Whiz

The Whiz offering brings together Canon Solutions America's industry-leading solutions and exceptional professional services with SoftBank Robotics' global leadership in collaborative robotics, or cobotics, and impactful automation. Building on Canon Solutions America's existing Workplace Health Solutions portfolio, and expanding on its current automated solutions including welloStationX , Check-In Online and Parcel Pending by Quadient , the Whiz solution works to meet the need for clean, safe workspaces for those planning to return to the office.

"Our alliance with Canon Solutions America speaks to the speed and scale of demand for robotics under the reinvention of what it means to share and trust indoor space," said Brady Watkins, senior vice president and general manager, SoftBank Robotics America. "It's a new era for the workplace, one where robotics, automation, and data are helping to safely welcome people back. As one of the largest distributors of workplace solutions, Canon Solutions America is uniquely positioned to integrate continuous, connected, clean technologies into existing ecosystems and enable a successful return to work."

Whiz represents the evolution of the company's commitment to offering innovative solutions in the workplace, introducing robotics into the Canon Solutions America customer technology environment. Whiz combines autonomous navigation technology with Whiz Connect cloud connectivity and integrated analytics for a smarter clean and healthier environment. Whiz is powered by BrainOS®, the award-winning cloud-connected AI software platform for building, deploying and supporting commercial autonomous robots at scale. Already serving commercial spaces spanning major office complexes, connected campuses, and leading healthcare systems, Whiz's unobtrusive visibility, HEPA-equipped cleaning, and data-confirmed results are integral for the cleanliness priorities of the modern workplace.

"We are pleased to be partnering with a leading technology organization, SoftBank Robotics, to expand our existing Workplace Health Solutions portfolio, while offering our customers peace of mind that their office space will be frequently and efficiently cleaned and connected for near-time insights to help facilitate the return to the workplace," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. "We look forward to continuing to expand this portfolio by offering new, innovative technology and solutions in the robotics space to our customers."

Whiz is currently available from Canon Solutions America in select markets in the U.S. and may be purchased through flexible options that allow for either capital or financed expenses. To inquire about Whiz, visit csa.canon.com/whiz.

About SoftBank Robotics America

SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward as a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, Paris, London, San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, and Sydney, SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people's lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. There are currently over 30,000 SoftBank Robotics robots used in more than 70 countries worldwide offering innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, and cleaning. For more information on SoftBank Robotics America, please visit us.softbankrobotics.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

