Canon Solutions America Announces Launch of Second Book, "Notes to Self", For Drexel University's TRIPOD at Writers Room Program

The Dornsife Center is an urban extension center in West Philadelphia's "Promise Zone", a designation created by the Obama Administration to provide areas of poverty access to higher education and other resources to improve their quality of life. Comprised of a diverse group of Drexel students, faculty, staff, alumni, and local residents of all ages, members of Writers Room aim to unite the community by bringing together intergenerational teams to tell the story of a changing city.

"We are so proud of our writers for all their hard work on this project," said Rachel Wenrick, director of Writers Room and associate teaching professor of English. "They have done an exceptional job of bringing their West Philadelphia experience to life through writing and images. We are thankful to Canon Solutions America for all their support and for their assistance in creating this beautiful book showcasing the participants' work, and to Canon U.S.A. for providing us with cameras to capture the images that tell our collective stories."

"Canon Solutions America is so thrilled to be a part of this program, which was such a success in its first year that more people wanted to join this year," said Peter Kowalczuk, President, Canon Solutions America. "We are grateful for the opportunity to support this important initiative, and we hope it continues to grow and provide opportunities not only for the students, teachers, and alumni but for local residents as well."

In addition to providing state-of-the-art Canon equipment for participants' use throughout the program, Canon U.S.A. also offered basic camera instruction and photography fundamentals, which helped TRIPOD members capture their images. The photos will be on display through September at the Free Library of Philadelphia. Additionally, community members will be able to borrow the Writers Room Anthology 5 book, "Notes to Self", from the Free Library when it is added to their circulation.

The program's participants are encouraged to join Writers Room's regular monthly workshops to provide additional points of engagement and spread awareness for these projects throughout the community.

About Drexel University

Founded in 1891 in Philadelphia, Drexel is a comprehensive urban university of more than 24,000 students, consistently ranked in America's top 100 by U.S. News & World Report. Drexel is a leader in experiential, technology-infused education, enriched by the nation's premier cooperative education program. The University's recognized excellence in translational research is supported by the Coulter Foundation through the Coulter-Drexel Translational Research Partnership. Drexel advances its culture of innovation by encouraging multidisciplinary collaboration, technology commercialization and entrepreneurship — an approach exemplified by the ExCITe (Expressive and Creative Interaction Technologies) Center, the interdisciplinary A.J. Drexel Institutes, Drexel Ventures, the Innovation Center @ 3401 Market Street, the Close School of Entrepreneurship and the Baiada Institute for Entrepreneurship. Drexel is also committed to becoming the nation's most civically engaged university, improving quality of life in its neighborhood and the city through the twin engines of community partnerships and innovation-based economic development.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

