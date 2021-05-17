Canon Solutions America Announces New Executive Appointments

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is proud to announce new executive promotions, effective April 1, 2021. These new appointments represent Canon's strong commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed, further solidifying Canon's position as a leader in digital solutions.

"It is an honor and privilege to announce the well-deserved promotions of my esteemed colleagues at Canon Solutions America," said Shinichi Yoshida, chairman and CEO, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "These individuals represent the invaluable leadership and dedication that is essential to the success of our business every single day, and they continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to furthering our company's status as an industry leader. I commend these individuals for their continued service and wish them much success with their new responsibilities."

Julie McMahon has been promoted to the position of senior vice president, Marketing, Sales Operations and Business Development. McMahon is celebrating her 26th anniversary with the organization in June. In her new role, McMahon will take on the additional responsibilities of Strategic Pricing and Global Managed Services Marketing in addition to her current Marketing Technology, Product and Field Marketing functions. By unifying all enterprise marketing functions under her leadership, McMahon will bring the benefits of her experience and unique perspective to the executive team of Canon Solutions America.

Traci Spero has been promoted to vice president of Human Resources, leading the talent acquisition, career development, and employee engagement efforts of the company. Steve Baratta has been promoted to vice president of Production Print Solutions Service, with responsibility for the nationwide Production and Large Format service organizations. Enrico Fiannaca has been promoted to vice president of Enterprise Professional Services, leading the national and field efforts in support of Canon Solutions America's Enterprise software sales and professional services.

Richard "Rick" Ranft has been promoted to vice president of Enterprise Managed Services Division National Operations, focusing on client service delivery, customer satisfaction, customer retention, and employee development and success. Anthony "Tony" Marino has been promoted to vice president of Legal, focusing on the automation of Canon Solutions America's contracting processes and contracts to launch new product offerings.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

