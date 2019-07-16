Canon Solutions America Announces Renewal Of Help Desk Support Center Certification

The HDI Certification is attained when more than 70 criteria are met, across each of eight domains: leadership; strategy and policy; staff management; resources; process and procedures; staff satisfaction; customer satisfaction; and performance. Canon Solutions America was found to have met or exceeded the standards for operational efficiencies, services delivery results, staff development, and competitive advantages.

To verify the Solutions Support Center's compliance with the HDI Certified Support Center Standard, and to validate the Center's performance, Canon Solutions America successfully underwent a thorough benchmark evaluation by MetricNet in 2017 — ranking #2 out of a peer group of 30 companies audited by the third-party expert in performance benchmarking. Driven by a core belief in continuous improvement, every support agent, supervisor, and manager in the Solutions Support Center strived to not only maintain the standards of the HDI Certification, but to exceed the results that merited the 2015 and 2017 accreditations. Notably, the 2019 HDI audit indicated improvement in the areas of Leadership, Strategy and Policy, Process and Procedure, and Performance Results.

"We are pleased to present Canon Solutions America with the prestigious HDI Support Center Certification once again," said Fancy Mills, Director of Training and Content, HDI. "The mission of HDI is to advance the technical support industry through standards and best practices and assist organizations like Canon Solutions America in achieving operational excellence. The recertification demonstrates Canon Solutions America's dedication to the standards for efficiency, service quality, and performance set by the HDI Certification Standards."

"Service and solutions support for our customers are top priorities for us," said Peter Kowalczuk, President, Canon Solutions America. "This certification demonstrates our commitment to the highest levels of service delivery. We appreciate the opportunity to show the measurable impact our teams have in supporting our customers."

For more information about the HDI Support Center Certification program, contact HDI at 800.248.5667, or visit www.ThinkHDI.com.

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is organized by Informa Tech.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

