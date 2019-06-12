Canon Solutions America Celebrated Début Of Custom-Designed Mural At Drexel University

The Writers Room community was joined by friends and family on June 3, 2019 for the public debut of the mural, which is installed in the hallway outside the English Department. The intimate celebration began with opening remarks from Rachel Wenrick, associate teaching professor of English and director of Writers Room, and Interim Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education, Shivanthi Anandan, PhD. The designer, Patty West, remarked, "This project meant a lot to the members of the Writers Room and it was a very special moment to finally see our vision come to life, surrounded by the people who supported it and helped make it happen."

Said Color Reflections president and owner Eric Berger, "When Canon Solutions America approached us about taking on this project for our neighbors at Drexel University, we were very excited. Creating adhesive-backed vinyls for wall coverings and murals is one of our specialties and we knew we could provide a mural that the students could be proud to show their friends and family. We printed the mural on Canon's large-format Océ Colorado, as we have for similar projects, and we could not be happier with the result."

"Canon Solutions America was proud to support this great customer initiative and delighted that our digital technology is helping bring attention to wonderful work created by students," said Rob Reddy, Senior Vice President, Large Format Operations. "The Océ Colorado 1640 provides exceptional quality and Canon's UVgel technology is perfect for these types of printed wallcoverings. Drexel University is sure to have a high-quality mural to show off for a very long time."

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Editorial Contact: Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: Tara Vetro http://csa.canon.com 631-330-2681 For sales info/customer support: tvetro@csa.canon.com 1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.



© 2019 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Related Links

https://csa.canon.com

