Canon Solutions America Celebrates 5,000th imagePRESS Placement At Maine-based SFX America

"With our recent installation of the imagePRESS C850, we now have four of the imagePRESS devices in our shop, in addition to three Océ VarioPrint presses," said Ryan Jackson, CEO of SFX America. "It has really given us a huge advantage over our competitors, especially when it comes to printing color. We now have more consistent, high-quality image quality, and we've seen an enormous increase in our productivity, accuracy, and speed. That has allowed us to bring even more value and service to our existing clients, as well as grow our business."

The imagePRESS digital color production presses offer outstanding quality, productivity, and versatility in a compact, scalable footprint. Designed for commercial, franchise, in-plant, and transactional printers, the imagePRESS C850 is equipped to handle a variety of media options, including heavier, coated, or textured stock at an outstanding level of reliability and performance.

Providing fast turnaround, the imagePRESS C850 has print speeds of up to 85 letter-size images per minute, duplex, long-sheet printing for paper up to 30 inches. It also features new in-line finishing options like multi-function die punching, creasing, and booklet trimming, as well as the new PRISMAsync Color Print Server for more flexibility in color correcting and superior print quality.

"We're so pleased to hear that the imagePRESS and its built-in PRISMAsync workflow solution are working out so well for SFX," said Peter Kowalczuk, President, Canon Solutions America. "We're also excited to celebrate their installation of the 5,000th imagePRESS device. It was the right choice for SFX, giving them the ability to offer their clients a wide variety of printing options, produced quickly and of the utmost quality."

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions.

