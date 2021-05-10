Canon Solutions America Celebrates Canon’s Position as #1 Market Share Leader for Total Production Inkjet in 2020

Canon also led the Continuous Feed Inkjet Market Share category with 35 percent of installations largely due to the success of the respected ColorStream series which continues to be the most installed inkjet press worldwide. Now in its third generation, the demand for the ColorStream platform continues to be extremely positive, and many customers have commented on its high reliability, productivity, and enhanced output—all of which have been determining qualities in its 1,500 worldwide installations.

In 2020, Canon further built on its proven reputation in the web-fed market with the launch of the high-speed ProStream 1800 inkjet web press, with early customers including DS Graphics|Universal Wilde and MWI Direct. With maximum speeds of 133m/min (ProStream 1800), this press has been recognized for reaching the highest resolution and print quality of any digital printing press at these speeds, enabling customers to achieve maximum performance with offset like quality.

"At Canon, we are focused on investing in our production inkjet product portfolio to offer our customers solutions that help them to improve efficiencies, expand their application possibilities, meet customer demands, and grow their business," said Francis A. McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "With that in mind, we are confident that our technology, combined with premium service and support, sets us apart from our competition and boosts customer confidence when investing in Canon's inkjet presses. We take great pride that we have once again been acknowledged as the market leader for total production inkjet."

Beyond being a leader in production inkjet technology, in September 2020 Canon Solutions America also successfully executed the first ever virtual thINK Ahead event along with the thINK organization. Proving its success, thINK reported the event reached a record number of attendees across the world, more than doubling the number of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers from the prior year. The virtual event enabled attendees to engage in almost 50 educational breakout sessions, participate in a live Q&A, and have discussions with partners in the Partner Pavilion, as well as one-to-one exclusive conversations with Canon Solutions America executives, thINK Board members, industry experts, and other event attendees using chat and video features.

"I am incredibly proud of the thINK Board for creating a one-of-a-kind experience for Canon Solutions America inkjet customers and partners in 2020. We will all remember the thINK Ahead 2020 virtual event for a variety of reasons, but most of all for the reminder that we all need to stay connected," said McMahon. "We look forward to returning to an in-person thINK event for Canon Solutions America inkjet customers in 2021 with more sessions, which will allow for a smaller number of participants and social distancing. There will also be a virtual component to reach even more customers."

Further building on its commitment to putting its customers first and providing opportunities for them to connect and learn in ways like thINK Ahead, Canon Solutions America stands by its exceptional service offerings by consistently looking for ways to maximize customer productivity and efficiency. The Canon Service Team overcame many obstacles in 2020, including navigating state guidelines, maintaining safety protocols and social distancing, increasing remote machine diagnostics, and more to deliver the unwavering commitment to keeping customers' presses running smoothly and helping customers maximize their investments.

For further insight on Canon Solutions America's product and service offerings, please visit www.csa.canon.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website:

csa.canon.com

For sales info/customer support:

1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.



© 2021 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.