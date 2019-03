Executive leaders from Canon Solutions America's Large Format and Global Managed Services divisions shared success stories through the voice of the customers. Representatives from Schneider Electric , Phillips 66 , and Tree Towns Imaging & Color Graphics discussed how utilizing Canon digital technology and taking advantage of Canon Solutions America's service offerings have helped enhance and drive efficiencies within their businesses.

"We are delighted that Canon Solutions America invited us to attend this event," said Chuck Wingard, President, Tree Towns Imaging & Color Graphics. "We have had tremendous success with the Océ Colorado 1640 and were excited to be a part of the conversation surrounding the technology that has been a real game changer in helping expand our interior décor services."

Jennifer Gilliland, Director of Desktop Engineering at Phillips 66, a Global Fortune 500 company, shared insight on Canon Solutions America's role in helping propel the company's printing environment by improving operational processes, providing advanced digital technology, and introducing innovative solutions, such as the myCSA Secure Account Management portal. With regard to the managed service offering Gilliland remarked, "Canon really understood what was needed versus what was requested."

Kris Tanner, Manager, Solutions Support Group, Schneider Electric, added his perspective on the Canon Solutions America customer experience. "Canon has been great to work with as we manage our in-plant printing, which covers internal and external marketing collateral, point of sale displays, engineering and training documents, pretty much anything a company of our size needs to have printed. We needed a company that could handle such a diverse product mix and Canon has offered us the best solutions. Their platforms have helped us become more efficient with our printing, and have integrated very smoothly with our existing equipment."

"From executive interviews to informative presentations, this event gave an authentic and in-depth look into the continued evolution of Canon's entire print portfolio," said Keith Kmetz, Imaging, Printing & Document Solutions Programs Vice President, IDC. "The information provided was valuable and demonstrated Canon's appreciation for those of us entrenched in the print industry media."

"It is great to hear directly from some of Canon's partners and Canon executives," said Tim Greene, Research Director, IDC. "Canon business is strong, with revenue growth across all areas and a focus on future innovation and technology to continue to bring added value to customers. I'm looking forward to seeing what comes next from Canon."

