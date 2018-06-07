Canon Solutions America Expands its Relationship with Legrand North America Incorporating Sustainability Efforts

True to Legrand and Canon Solutions America's mission to build sustainability into its business initiatives, the two entities recently collaborated to plant over 120 trees as part of the Arbor Day Foundation's "Replanting our Forests Program," which Canon supports by contributing to the distribution and planting of one tree for every eligible image RUNNER ADVANCE multifunction system sold.*

"Ensuring our Purchasing Partnerships help minimize our environmental impact is important to us at Legrand," said Susan Rochford, VP, Energy Efficiency, Sustainability, and Public Policy. "We are excited to be announcing this unique initiative as part of our commitment to building sustainability into everything we do, including our ongoing relationship with Canon Solutions America."

Working together on numerous projects, Canon Solutions America and Legrand, North and Central America enjoy a longstanding relationship with each other that's grown significantly over the last five years. As a testament to their forward-thinking approach, the two companies collaborated on an electronic fax distribution solution that routes incoming faxes throughout an organization. The results continue to showcase the joint vision each company values as it pertains to supporting associates, customers, and workflow efficiency goals.

"A few years ago we were selected as the strategic vendor to implement a printer reduction strategy throughout Legrand as part of their sustainability goals," said Peter Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. "We are committed to helping our customers reach new heights in their sustainability efforts, which in turn can help create a ripple effect on a local, national and international scale. We are excited to build on this great relationship with Legrand North and Central America's most recent company acquisitions and demonstrate to our customers that we are here to help them in their mission to become economically, socially and environmentally sustainable."

The Kyosei Philosophy

Canon Solutions America abides by the corporate philosophy of its parent company, Canon Inc., expressed in one Japanese word: kyosei, which translates to "a spirit of cooperation." Its belief is that all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, can harmoniously live and work together towards the common good. As a global company, Canon understands that our future depends on the future of the earth we all share. As such, Canon Solutions America's goal is to conduct business in harmony with the environment, and it is committed to a sustainable future both through its guiding philosophy and its actions.

To learn more about Canon Solutions America's commitment to sustainability initiatives, visit here.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

*For more information on Canon's support of the Arbor Day Foundation, please visit here.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.



© 2018 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website:

Editorial Contact: http://csa.canon.com

Conor Febos For sales info/customer support:

631-330-4109 1-844-443-INFO (4636)

cfebos@csa.canon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-solutions-america-expands-its-relationship-with-legrand-north-america-incorporating-sustainability-efforts-300661636.html

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Related Links

http://csa.canon.com

