Canon Solutions America Fuels New Opportunities at PRINTING United

Peter Kowalczuk, President of Canon Solutions America, said, "We're pleased to have been involved in the highly successful inaugural outing of the PRINTING United show, and are excited to see the importance of print being supported and celebrated by all aspects of the industry. Canon Solutions America continues to be dedicated to helping our customers expand their businesses, and events such as PRINTING United are an integral component in how we achieve this."

One feature in the Canon Solutions America booth that had an impact was the Gamut vignettes, where visitors were encouraged to Explore the Spectrum through displays that showed over 150 printed applications in a real-world environment, showcasing specific market segments including hospitality, restaurant, interior décor, corporate boardroom, and retail. See the video here.

"IDC was delighted to witness Canon Solutions America's creative footprint at the inaugural PRINTING United trade show," said Amy Machado, Research Manager, IDC. "The management team clearly showcased, through dialogue and visuals, Canon Solution America's dedication to the market in providing the latest customer-centric technology."

Large Format Solutions

Canon Solutions America featured both the 1640 and new 1650 models of the Océ Colorado Series, the popular 64" roll-to-roll digital printer. The company continues to seek out industry certifications for the Océ Colorado Series. The Océ Colorado 1640 and Canon UVgel 356 inks have Type II Certification on Royson's DreamSCAPE 20 oz. wallcovering and on Neenah Digiscapes II PVC free wallcovering. The Océ Colorado 1650 printer and its Canon UVgel 460 inks have Type II Certification on Royson's DreamSCAPE and recently achieved GREENGUARD Gold Certification by the UL Environment, indicating that the UVgel 460 ink lives up to UL Environment's most stringent criteria and safety considerations for chemical emissions.

"As a long-time participant in the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) Expo, we are very pleased to see that PRINTING United has built on the strength of that show and created a new event that keeps the customer's needs at its core," said Sal Sheikh, VP Marketing, Large Format Solutions at Canon Solutions America.

The Océ Colorado 1650 large format graphic printer, Océ Arizona 1380 XT UV flatbed printer and Océ Touchstone Software all captured 2019 SGIA "Product of the Year" Awards.

Production Print Solutions

Canon Solutions America's Production Print Solutions helped show attendees to "get in the #InkjetMindset" with a display of award-winning print samples from the VarioPrint i-series+, ColorStream, and ProStream inkjet presses.

"The theme of 'convergence' at PRINTING United was very inspiring," said Eric Hawkinson, VP Marketing, Production Print Solutions at Canon Solutions America. "The concept is one that we live and breathe on a daily basis at Canon Solutions America, because we work side-by-side with our clients to ensure their ultimate success."

Also on display in the booth were the second annual Inkjet Innovation Awards, which recognize Canon Solutions America inkjet customers' unique innovation, forward-thinking strategy, and proven excellence in inkjet printing. Winners were announced during thINK Ahead 2019, which was held September 16-18 in Boca Raton, Florida.

As a provider of cutting-edge printing technology and solutions for enterprise, production, and large format segments, Canon Solutions America continually strives to empower its customers to realize new business opportunities through expanded offerings. This concept was clearly evident at PRINTING United, where the breadth of what the print industry is capable of was manifested all under one roof.

