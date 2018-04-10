Canon Solutions America Helps Canon Maintain Top Position in Total High Volume Inkjet Market Share

According to the IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, Q4 2017, Canon has also maintained its ranking as #1 in U.S. market share for both continuous feed and sheetfed inkjet.

Canon Solutions America's Production Print Solutions division continues to be instrumental in Canon's sustained production inkjet leadership position. The division, operating as the U.S. sales channel for such game-changing products as the Océ VarioPrint i-series, Océ ColorStream 6000, and, most recently, the Océ ProStream Series, has helped fundamentally redefine what is possible with inkjet printing. Together with its customers, Canon Solutions America is pushing inkjet technology forward and leveraging its full potential as the future of the industry.

"This recognition is by all means an honor for Canon and further reinforces our commitment to helping this industry find new ways to succeed and grow," said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. "While the top position is very important to us, what matters most is that our customers continue to benefit from our inkjet products. Over the last year alone we've seen our valued customer base adopt three new Canon inkjet technologies and find ways to exceed our expectations of what is possible from a productivity, application creativity, and volume perspective."

Diane Fischer, president of L&D Mail Masters, recently spoke about the impact the Océ VarioPrint i300 inkjet press had on her company upon installation: "As the cost of toner-based printers continued to rise, we looked into other options and what they could help us achieve; however, once the VarioPrint i300 was introduced, we decided that it was the right technology for us, and that the time was now to embrace advancements in sheetfed inkjet. We haven't looked back since."

With customers like L&D Mail Masters embracing the ever-expansive potential of inkjet technology, Canon continues to stay at the forefront of the inkjet movement. Perhaps more than ever, though, 2018 promises to be a banner year for the company's commitment to inkjet with upcoming customer outreach programs. Canon Solutions America is also set to once again sponsor the fourth annual thINK User Group Conference, which will bring together over 500 of its Production Print customers in early September. Additionally, the company is poised to implement dynamic marketing strategy updates and develop enhancements to its award-winning inkjet product line. The winning combination, however, continues to be Canon and its customers growing together and pushing the realms of what is possible with production inkjet.

"As we were already a happy Canon Solutions America customer, the decision to evolve with them and adopt their inkjet technology was a no-brainer and a seamless transition," said Shelley Hyde, co-owner of PrintMailPro and head of the Dallas division, formerly known as NDSI direct solutions. "The installation of the ColorStream has not only generated excitement internally, but externally as well as we continue to introduce its dynamic capabilities to our customers."

As inkjet continues to redefine the industry at large, Canon remains vigilant in its approach to helping customers reap the benefits of this transformative technology. According to industry reports, inkjet printing technology is projected to account for over one-half of all digital print volume by 2024. Across the full spectrum of printing applications, inkjet is the way to enable future success.

"For those not yet involved with inkjet, the time is now," affirmed McMahon. "Without adaptation and immersion to inkjet, print service providers will find themselves behind as the technology continues to develop into something equal parts revolutionary, cost-effective, and reliable."

To learn more about how Canon Solutions America helps its production print customers make the transition to inkjet and transform their businesses, visit here.

