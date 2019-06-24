Canon Solutions America Inaugural Security Roadshow In Philadelphia Captures Audience Attention Around IT Security

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., recently launched a series of roadshows entitled Mission Possible: Securing Your Enterprise. This initiative is designed to educate businesses on information security and data privacy, and provide solutions and services to support these critical areas.

Canon Solutions America shares five-pillar strategy with guests of the Mission Possible: Securing Your Enterprise roadshow in Philadelphia. Canon Solutions America shares five-pillar strategy with guests of the Mission Possible: Securing Your Enterprise roadshow in Philadelphia.

Along with colleagues from Vera, Barracuda Networks, NT-ware, and Therefore, Canon Solutions America subject matter experts discuss the "Five Pillars of Security" approach, which can help organizations address multiple areas of risk, including device security, print security, document security, information security, and cybersecurity. At the first session in Philadelphia, several attendees shared their insights and opinions on the topic.

"This session helped me learn more about new methods for securing our network environment and about new technology or consultant services that we can take advantage of," said Barron Felder, Director, Information Technology Service, Peirce College.

According to Terri Schafer, IT Director, CFG Health Network, "I'm interested to see how Canon is addressing security in their devices. I have about 30 Canon devices throughout my organization that I support. Being in the healthcare industry, we have to be very aware of areas we can enhance our security."

To hear what the attendees had to say, click here.

The roadshows will continue through August, in Long Beach, San Jose, and San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; Dallas, TX; and Chicago and Schaumburg, IL. The next session is July 9 in Long Beach, CA. For a complete list of dates and locations for the security roadshow, click here.

"It's never been more important to ensure your data is secure and private," said Mark Sinanian, Senior Director, Solutions Marketing, Canon Solutions America. "Data breaches are on the rise and they are not only damaging to organizations but can cost millions to resolve. Our mission at Canon Solutions America is to offer our customers solutions and services that protect information as it flows both inside and outside of an organization."

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Editorial Contact:

Canon Solutions America Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: Tara Vetro http://csa.canon.com 631-330-2681 For sales info/customer support: tvetro@csa.canon.com 1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

© 2019 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Related Links

https://csa.canon.com

