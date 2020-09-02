Canon Solutions America, Inc. Introduces Book iX: A Book Smart Suite Solution

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help simplify and streamline the book manufacturing process, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announces the launch of Book iX, a highly efficient, easy-to-implement, end-to-end solution that takes the guesswork out of the transition to an automated book solution and helps ensure a favorable economy of scale for short-run production. For book manufacturers who are looking to better manage inventories, reduce production costs, and react quickly to market demand for improved profitability, Canon Solutions America, Inc.'s high-speed digital print solutions allow tremendous speed and help with efficient supply chain management — without sacrificing quality. Canon Solutions America's inkjet customers were first to see Book iX in action at its unveiling today during the thINK Ahead 2020 live virtual conference.

As part of the Book Smart Suite solution set, Book iX can help book manufacturers to capitalize on profitable new opportunities presented by dynamic and on-demand book production, including short runs, one-offs to backlists, out-of-print titles, reprints, and more. Book iX couples Canon's varioPRINT iX-series with the C.P. Bourg Preparation Module, Perfect Binder, and Challenge Three-Knife Trimmer to help streamline the manufacturing of books, while realizing the economies of short-run printing through the comprehensive and intuitive Conveyance workflow software from Canon.

Together, Book iX combines Conveyance's intuitive business rules, enables the batching of incoming work orders by similar job groupings, applies dynamic impositions, creates barcodes for cover and text block authentication, routes and tracks order items to appropriate devices, and helps maintain the integrity and order status communication via JDF/JMF protocol.

Additionally, the varioPRINT iX-series inkjet color digital press combines the productivity, excellent 1200 dpi quality, and media versatility to help provide customers with a cost-efficient solution to produce a wide range of monochrome and full color short or long-run books. The Book iX solution can help support unprecedented productivity for book manufacturers who have the desire to add an end-to-end solution with automation to their line-up, as well as help drive labor costs down and productivity up, through its ability to produce one or more books with dependability and consistency.

"We are thrilled to bring this new solution to our book manufacturing customers as they look to grow their businesses and adapt to changing market demands including on-demand book production," said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "With the launch of Book iX, we can help support customers who are looking to grow their production volumes without compromising quality or speed."

"We are very proud to work with Canon Solutions America on the new Book iX solution. Our technology pairing has made it possible to help deliver unprecedented levels of automation, flexibility and consistency to the book manufacturing industry," said James Tressler, vice president of sales, C.P. Bourg Incorporated. "It's exciting to help solve complex industry issues with purpose-built technology, enabling our customers to grow their businesses and help produce products smarter, faster, and with less waste and labor."

For more information on Book iX, please visit csa.canon.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

About C.P. Bourg – Your Partner in Print Finishing

Since 1960, C.P. Bourg has designed and delivered innovative finishing solutions for the global Printing industry. C.P. Bourg's reputation as a world leading technology developer and supplier of In-Line and Off-Line sheet feeding, stacking, binding and booklet making equipment for both the traditional and digital print environments is built on a history of achievement and continuous commitment to quality, innovation and efficiency. This commitment has led to privileged partnerships with elite digital press manufacturers and thousands of customers worldwide. For more information visit the company website, www.cpbourg.com.

