Canon Solutions America, Inc., Introduces the Miller Weldmaster Digitran, T3 Extreme and T300 Extreme Edge Sewing and Welding Solutions

Transport system synced with sewing machine for accurate and precise flow of material handling and product finishing

Hands free SEG feeding and cutting

Programmable back stitch configuration and stitch cut for easy operational use

Synchronized needle bar and feed for even stitching

Needle cooling for faster sewing

Multiple seam configuration for almost any type of job

Light aluminum frame for easy mobility around your facility

Easy to use touch controls

Driven roller for large graphics

Robust Durkopp Adler sewing machine for maximum up time

The Miller Weldmaster Digitran can be combined with the T3 Extreme or T300 Extreme Edge finishing solutions for complete sewing and welding operations. The T3 Extreme hot wedge welding machine can produce seams for banner, sign, and awning making applications. This compact welding solution is designed to handle 25-100 banners per month, equipped to hem all slides in less than two minutes, and can even create rope hems, pole pockets, webbing, and more. Combining versatility with precision adjustments, the T300 Extreme Edge supports large production, and can finish a 4-foot by 6-foot banner in less than one minute.

Additional features offered by the Miller Weldmaster T3 Extreme include:

Simple controls for easy operation

Solid steel frame for years of durability

Tabletop compact size for any small business

Simple wedge adjustments for accurate material placement

Easy guide change for multiple seam configurations

Additional featured offered by the Miller Weldmaster T300 Extreme Edge include:

Quick- setting recall with touch screen and recipe storage of 25 memory settings

Increased product efficiency with dual arms to configure straight seams

Quick, repeatable, precision- head adjustments

Available in hot air, hot wedge or both for product versatility

Multiple seam configurations with quick, easy guide change

Can be customized to fit your exact specifications

"At Canon Solutions America, we are committed to delivering complete end-to-end solutions that help maximize productivity, efficiency and quality for our customers, as well as help them to create new opportunities to expand into new markets and offerings," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "We are excited to offer the Miller Weldmaster Digitran, T3 Extreme and T300 Extreme Edge to round out our lineup of products for roll-to-roll dye sublimation and thermoplastic printing applications.''

