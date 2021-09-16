Canon Solutions America, Inc., Introduces the MS Impres™ Soft Signage Dye Sublimation Printers

The versatile MS Impres soft signage printers provide service providers and implants with fast production speeds combined with industry-leading color and image quality for POP (point of purchase) advertising, backlit signage, flags and banners, and exhibit and stadium graphics. The hybrid design of the MS Impres printers permits the option to print solely transfer printing or a combination of transfer and direct-to-fabric.

The MS Impres 4180 prints up to 64" wide with four Kyocera 300 dpi printheads in a 4-color ink configuration and can print at speeds up to 3,120 sq ft/hr. The MS Impres 4180 EVO expands the capabilities of the 4180 with eight 600 dpi printheads and higher print speeds up to 3,354 sq ft/hr.

For wider printing applications, the MS Impres 4320 model handles media up to 126" in width and operates with four Kyocera 300 dpi printheads running at print speeds up to 4,632 sq ft/hr. The MS Impres 4320 EVO includes the expanded eight 600 dpi printheads and print speeds up to 4,952 sq ft/hr.

Additional features offered by the MS Impres printers include:

The Qwizard digital front end, which features a built-in touch-screen control panel for managing the job queue directly from the printer, combined with the Caldera GrandRIP+ software.

High-quality, cost-efficient Dybrid™ hybrid inks and Dysubli™ transfer inks with a wide color gamut and exceptional print results.

Large 10-liter ink tanks to maximize printer uptime for unattended printer operation.

Stable media positioning with an advanced print vacuum plate.

Bulk media handing of media rolls up to 19.7" in diameter.

"At Canon Solutions America, we are committed to delivering complete end-to-end solutions that help maximize productivity, efficiency and quality for our customers, as well as help them to create new opportunities to expand into new markets and offerings," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "We are excited to offer the MS Impres printers to expand our lineup of dye sublimation printing solutions for soft signage and textile printing applications.''

To learn more about the MS Impres printers, please visit csa.canon.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

Editorial Contact: Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: Nicole Esan csa.canon.com 631-330-2139 For sales info/customer support: [email protected] 1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.



© 2021 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Related Links

https://csa.canon.com

