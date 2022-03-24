Canon Solutions America, Inc. Now Offers proCARE After-Sales Service Program to Customers of its Canon Arizona and Colorado Series of Printers

Additional support options include premium onsite response and print head replacement with the proCARE+ after-sales service program. The proCARE after-sales service program for both the Arizona and Colorado series of printers will be available directly from Canon Solutions America, offering a consistent and transparent service concept for PSPs.

The Arizona and Colorado series of printers are designed for optimal productivity with minimal operator intervention and minimal manual maintenance. The proCARE service program extends this philosophy, giving PSPs the added confidence to always deliver. This means they can focus on what matters most—exceeding client expectations for quality, delivering within tight turnaround times, growing business, and increasing profits.

"Our Arizona flatbed printer family is the benchmark for the industry and our Colorado roll-to-roll series of printers is gaining market share quickly due to its unique UVgel technology," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. "In 2021, Canon surpassed the milestone of more than 10,000 Arizona and Colorado printers in the field worldwide. Since the introduction of the Colorado proCARE service program, more than 95% of Canon Colorado printers have connected to our On Remote Service data intelligence system."

He continued, "We were receiving more and more requests from customers for a consistent, easy, and compelling after-sales service concept, as that is vital to their business. With the Arizona and Colorado proCARE after-sales service program, we now offer a service program tailored to the needs of all our customers. They know they have technology they can rely on and a solutions partner who will be at their side to help them deliver."

proCARE service program contracts are available for 36, 48 or 60 months, with the option to extend for 12 or more months after the initial contract has ended.

