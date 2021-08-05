Canon Solutions America Introduces the Canon Digital Mailroom

Canon Digital Mailroom As an extension of the company's https://ess.csa.canon.com/cloudforbusiness.html portfolio of solutions that help enterprises with digital transformation efforts, this new digital mail platform offers a simple out-of-the-box solution to support remote workforces with enhanced ways to operate and interact. Designed to help maintain business continuity, as well as for any business looking for an easily managed solution to streamline mailroom operations, the Canon Digital Mailroom provides individuals the data they need to respond quickly to business requests from any workspace while reducing the need to deliver physical mail.

The Canon Digital Mailroom is a Software as a Service (SaaS) subscription that is streamlined for maximum efficiency. This user-friendly, low-cost, security-featured interface converts physical mail, including information found on the envelope, into a standard digital format on the user's Canon multifunctional device or scanner for electronic delivery. The digital mail is then directed to the user's individual work queue or department work queue in the Canon Digital Mailroom platform. Physical mail can be forwarded as directed by the user, stored, or destroyed once digitized.

The new Canon Digital Mailroom is built on the success of Canon Solutions America's existing Digital Mailroom offerings, which handle more complex requirements such as advanced data recognition, indexing, and process automation via enterprise content services. The current Digital Mailroom offering allows for a more customizable experience that is individually tailored to the customer and incorporates the option for having all mailroom functions fully managed by Canon's on-site staff.

"With the introduction of the Canon Digital Mailroom and the continued expansion of our digital transformation offerings, we are proud to provide our customers solutions that can help tackle potential business roadblocks and inabilities while operating in off-premise locations," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "Whether our customers are working in an office, at home, or a combination of both, we want them to feel confident that Canon Solutions America has the proper support solutions to accommodate their particular circumstances, as well as technology and service needs."

