Canon Solutions America Launches "Always Becoming," a Digitally Published Anthology by Jericho High School Students

The enrichment program provides accomplished high school students an insider's look into the process of writing, from idea conception, drafting, and editing through to publication. The Future Authors Project also offered students the opportunity to sign copies and promote the digitally published books for attendees at the event.

This year's theme, Always Becoming, was inspired by the memoir Becoming by Michelle Obama. Built on a foundation of growth, change, transformation, and difference, the group's overarching goal for the compilation was to examine personal advancement, as both writers and individuals.

"The texts and images included in Always Becoming are a reflection of the shared journeys our students experienced during the creative process," said Suzanne Valenza, Teacher of English Language Arts, Jericho High School.

Jericho students were selected to participate in a summer writing workshop with the goal of expanding their adoration for writing, while honing story development and critical thinking skills. Students receive invaluable direction throughout the project from certified teachers, along with local, published authors and Canon experts.

As part of the workshop experience, students and faculty visited the Nassau County Museum of Art, selecting various sculptures and paintings as motivation for the writings.

Said Andrew Lee, a student in the program, "Writing has given me a chance to express my ideas freely to many people, and I hope my work leaves a lasting impact on society. The Canon Solutions America Future Authors Project has been a truly rewarding experience."

Using Canon imaging equipment during the creative process, students captured vivid photographs to accompany their written work. Student submissions were then collected and digitally printed and bound into a book using Canon printing technology. Subsequently, each student received a "published author" credit.

"When we partnered with Canon Solutions America three years ago on the Future Authors Project, our goal was to provide an outlet for our students to foster their creative capacities," said Dr. Daniel Salzman, Curriculum Associate for English Language Arts, Jericho School District. "We've accomplished that and much more through the years. The success of this initiative will have a lasting, positive impact on these children for the rest of their lives."

Said Peter Kowalczuk, President of Canon Solutions America: "The Future Authors Project is vitally important to opening up the wonderful world of publishing to young students in our communities. This project is a compelling example of the unbelievable impact digital book printing has had on the industry. A special thank you goes to Charlie Beitch of Suffolk Printing for the opportunity to help us showcase the technology and printing capabilities of the imagePRESS C10000VP in this production. Canon Solutions America is proud, beyond words, of each student who successfully participated in this program and displayed their passion for writing and creativity."

