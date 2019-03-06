Canon Solutions America Launches Océ PrintSight Software

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announced the launch of the new Océ PrintSight software developed by Canon Solutions America to provide print-for-pay businesses an effective tool to monitor their Océ Arizona, Océ Colorado, and Océ ColorWave printers.

The Océ PrintSight software will enable print-for-pay business owners and their production staff to closely monitor many important aspects of their Océ Arizona, Océ Colorado, and Océ ColorWave printer fleet from anywhere on their network. Océ PrintSight displays a range of data in an intuitive user interface, allowing for real time reporting on ink usage, media type printed, square footage, print time, machine status, and more.

Help Increase Visibility, Increase Profitability

To help better determine production schedules, machine utilization, and identify the printers that still have capacity should print volumes increase, Océ PrintSight provides the amount of time it takes to print an image. Furthermore, it can instantly calculate the cost of a job by enabling print providers to enter their ink cost per liter and media cost.

Overall, the combination of Océ printers and the Océ PrintSight software makes for a valuable addition for print providers interested in quickly and easily knowing exactly what is going on in their production environment. Océ PrintSight gives print shop owners details to make informed decisions, allowing them to better utilize their printers and improve profitability while maintaining competitive pricing.

"What the Océ PrintSight software has now brought to our customers is more control over their printing environment to better support the dynamic applications they are producing on their Océ devices," said Robert Reddy, Senior Vice President, Large Format Solutions, Operations, Canon Solutions America. "We have amazed our customers with the incredible Océ technology, and decided to take it one step further by developing a software that would help take productivity to the next level."

Centralized Monitoring

Océ PrintSight connects to Océ devices via customers' ethernet networks, allowing them to quickly identify the printer by name, IP address, and even see individual serial numbers and current status. The Océ PrintSight software can be installed on one or more connected PCs, so all internal stakeholders can readily see the data that's most important to them.

To learn more about Océ PrintSight software, please visit the Canon Solutions America website here.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Editorial Contact: Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: Tara Vetro http://csa.canon.com 631-330-2681 For sales info/customer support: tvetro@csa.canon.com 1-844-443-INFO(4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

Availability, prices and specifications are subject to change without notice.

© 2019 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Related Links

https://csa.canon.com

