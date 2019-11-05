Canon Solutions America Offers Laserfiche® Intelligent Content Management and Business Process Automation

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., has announced that it has expanded its enterprise software offerings with Laserfiche, a leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. By partnering with Laserfiche, Canon Solutions America demonstrates a commitment to helping customers transform their organizations with end-to-end solutions for document capture and management, automating and optimizing business processes, and boosting productivity.

"To succeed in today's fast-changing business environment, organizations need technology and systems that are easy-to-use, robust, flexible, scalable, and integrated," said Canon Solutions America President Peter Kowalczuk. "Laserfiche is a proven system that meets the distinctive needs of businesses, while adding value by opening up new opportunities for efficiency and enhancing the user experience. We're proud to offer Laserfiche as part of our portfolio of integrated solutions."

Laserfiche serves as the backbone of data and information systems for leading organizations, offering powerful digital workflows, electronic forms, document management, and analytics that enable customers to eliminate manual processes and automate repetitive tasks. As part of Canon Solutions America's enterprise software offerings, Laserfiche provides horizontal solutions such as HR onboarding, accounts payable automation, and contract management, as well as vertical solutions for government, education, financial services, and manufacturing.

"Laserfiche and Canon Solutions America share a commitment to enabling organizations to transform the way they work and accelerate business," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "Through this partnership, more organizations will be able to use Canon and Laserfiche products to connect their content and processes to business strategy, and to boost productivity, scale their business, and deliver digital-first customer experiences."

"The modern digital workspace requires a robust, integrated, and secure set of content-centric workflow capabilities that enable and support a broad variety of enterprise use cases," said Holly Muscolino, research vice president content and process strategies and the future of work, IDC. "The Laserfiche portfolio offers Canon Solutions America customers such a solution."

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche® to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

