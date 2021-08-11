Canon Solutions America Partners with Symphion to Offer Comprehensive Print Fleet Cyber Hardening

Business leaders are recognizing the dangerous gap in their cybersecurity presented by Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including their printers, and the potential extreme financial consequences of inaction. Printers have significant on-board features for security with as many as 300 configurable security settings, but these settings are often not used on networks because of cost and technical limitations, leaving these vulnerable devices completely unprotected—quite literally the biggest network security threat of recent years.

Until Symphion, there hasn't been a true vendor-agnostic solution to address this gap. The reality is that large print fleets include hundreds to thousands of devices with many makes, models, types, and ages of print devices and no common means of configuration management. Printer Fleet Cybersecurity as a Service offers comprehensive print fleet cyber hardening solutions to address this gap and cyber harden all print devices in large print fleets—as a turnkey service—without requiring any customer employees or contractors.

"We're proud to add industry leader Canon Solutions America as a Symphion partner. With Symphion, they're clearly taking a leadership position by addressing the global cybersecurity gap that customers face," stated Jim LaRoe, chief executive officer, Symphion, Inc.

"We are excited to build on the success of our Canon Solutions America 5 Pillars of Security offerings with the addition of Symphion's Printer Fleet Cybersecurity as a Service solution to our portfolio," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. "We continue to develop relationships like this to support our commitment to providing best-in-class cybersecurity services to help our customers keep their proprietary data safe. We look forward to collaborating with Symphion on emerging, innovative security solutions."

About Symphion

Symphion, Inc. is a Dallas, Texas based software and services company dedicated to excellence in customer service. Symphion's leading edge technologies and unique remote concierge delivered service-based solutions allow customers to affordably minimize risk and eliminate cost while maximizing operation efficiency.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

