Canon Solutions America Powers University of Notre Dame Athletics' Printing Capabilities

Through its association, Canon Solutions America has supplied the university with a collection of cutting-edge printing devices powered by advanced technologies and services, along with an extensive support model aimed at propelling the historic university's academic, research, and athletic missions. The campus's fleet, which represents 540 machines, consists of imageRUNNER Advance Multifunctional Devices , imageCLASS Laser Beam Printers , and a production center, and is supported by a dedicated support team of three on-site personnel.

"We have been pleased with the quality of Canon Solutions America's machines," said Kevin Cannon, Associate Director of Procurement, University of Notre Dame. "We have people on staff who are doing preventative maintenance and keeping us up and running 24/7. This campus works 24/7. We don't sleep very often here. The students are always up doing things. Canon Solutions America is there for them making sure all things go smoothly."

In addition to the managed fleet, Canon Solutions America runs an impressive production center for Notre Dame's Athletics Department. The shop, located inside the famed Joyce Center, was established to ensure the university is equipped with a print program dedicated to yielding successful results specific to financial, productivity, and environmental goals. With the implementation of a dedicated, on-site staff, the campus benefits from customized design capabilities and innovative technology.

"We do everything from your business cards to your letter head. We can send out for trophies, tent cards, basically anything that Notre Dame needs," said Katie Grill of Canon Solutions America's Athletic Print Shop at Notre Dame. "We can take the guess work out of it for them and let them focus on doing what they do best, which is coaching and playing collegiate athletics at the highest level."

Canon Solutions America also ensures the campus fully utilizes appropriate printing and scanning units by assessing the university's printing environment, while estimating total costs of ownership, to highlight potential savings through a fully managed program. Additionally, campus-wide sustainability efforts are paramount and include an environmental impact effort with a keen focus on duplex printing.

"The University of Notre Dame is synonymous with excellence," said Peter Kowalczuk said. "Notre Dame's on-site print shop has proven to have an incredibly positive influence on the campus community from both a sustainability and efficiency standpoint. Canon Solutions America is proud to be associated with such a prestigious learning institution. We believe our dedication and commitment to providing dynamic output management strategies, advanced technologies and solutions will further benefit this incredible campus community."

Canon Solutions America's initiatives with Notre Dame go beyond the printers and copiers on campus. In 2017, Canon Solutions America connected with the university's Robinson Community Learning Center, an educational initiative established in 2001, to help celebrate the journey of the Robinson Shakespeare Company.

The talented 14-member ensemble traveled to England during the summer of 2017 to perform Cymbeline in the Great Garden of Shakespeare's "New Place." Following the trip, Canon Solutions America assisted in producing a commemorative book of photographs taken during the trip. The book, entitled "Trip of a Lifetime," was printed by a Canon Solutions America customer and donated to RCLC.

