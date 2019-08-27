Canon Solutions America Showcases Information Security at Special Event

Experts from Canon Solutions America and several of its vendor partners took attendees on a journey through real world demonstrations of Canon Solutions America's Five Pillars of Security . This layered security approach encompasses device security, print security, document security, information security, and cybersecurity, outlining a business model that can be easily and efficiently implemented.

"There is no simple solution to cybersecurity. It takes the multi-dimensional approach that Canon Solutions America has set out in its 5 Pillars of Security and security professionals coming together as a community—as we have done today—to share ideas, knowledge, and experience," said Rob Sloan, Research Director at The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Pro.

Security solutions from Canon Solutions America partners Therefore, Barracuda, Vera, and Agile Cybersecurity Solutions (ACS) were showcased in presentations. A lively question-and-answer session followed, with speakers providing an open, interactive forum that allowed for a deeper dive into the topics of the day.

"It was great to meet with peers and learn more about what other businesses are facing," said Adam Rabe, IT Support for Langan. "I gained new insight into how to improve network security and ensure against threats. Thanks, Canon Solutions America, for bringing to light these opportunities."

In addition to the engaging presentations and opportunities to interact face-to-face with security experts, guests enjoyed a guided tour of MetLife Stadium and had the opportunity to meet Wayne Chrebet, former wide receiver who played 11 seasons for the New York Jets. With a long career avoiding, outmaneuvering, or simply outrunning obstacles, Chrebet was a perfect fit to show how being aware of potential threats in your environment, and employing nimble strategies along with teamwork, will help you come out a winner.

Further illustrating the company's commitment to security, Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America's parent company, recently announced a new collaboration with McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. The companies have joined forces to provide enhanced embedded protection against malware execution and tampering of firmware and applications for a sometimes-overlooked endpoint—multifunction printers (MFPs). Through the partnership, Canon customers will now receive McAfee® Embedded Control as an additional standard security feature1 on third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE 3rd edition MFPs once enabled.

Peter Kowalczuk, President of Canon Solutions America, said, "Security is a serious concern in today's connected world, and it affects us all. We at Canon Solutions America are committed to working closely with our customers to help them protect their businesses, their intellectual property, and the data of their employees and customers. Technology advances quickly and cyberattacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated. We are here to help guide organizations through these challenges."

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Editorial Contact: Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: Stephanie Caro csa.canon.com 631-330-4432 For sales info/customer support: scaro@csa.canon.com 1-844-443-INFO(4636)

1Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

© 2019 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Related Links

https://csa.canon.com

