Canon Solutions America Supports The University of Alabama On Launch Of New Printing Services Program, Print Camp 2019

The inaugural program aimed to empower groups within the university, as well as local organizations that have limited resources, by helping them stay up-to-speed with the latest design trends and printing techniques. This knowledge will help enable them to be self-sufficient, avoid the need to outsource their printing needs, and obtain the greatest value from their budgets. From jobs that require a robust print environment to techniques that can be used on an office copier or printer, Print Camp provided participants a wide range of options to create dynamic printed pieces.

"The overall focus of Print Camp 2019 was based on my many happy years interacting with friends, colleagues, and customers who need all manner of printed material," said Tom McLeod, Printing Services Director, The University of Alabama. "Our commitment is to help participants deliver printed media with confidence and appeal, even if they don't have access to a print service provider. Print Camp 2019 allows them to make the most out of their budgets regardless of where or how the printed material is produced."

"Print Camp was such a worthwhile and thought provoking experience for me," said Kelly Marshall, Communications Director, Alabama Rivers Alliance. "Working for a non-profit organization, you find yourself wearing all sorts of different hats throughout a typical day. Print Camp allowed me the opportunity to slow down and thoughtfully consider the materials we present to our audience, how they are received, and what I can do on the front end to ensure the most effective piece for my organization. I look forward to putting some of the things I learned into action soon!"

Each session was led by one or more subject matter experts, who were available for Q&A during and after the sessions. Participants actively engaged in discussions and hands-on activities that reinforced the concepts and techniques shared by the print professionals. Additionally, written materials were provided for the students to take back to their teams, including the latest edition of Canon Solutions America's Designer's Guide to Inkjet book.

"We are so proud to support The University of Alabama on this great initiative," said Peter Kowalczuk, President, Canon Solutions America. "Print offers many possibilities to all types of organizations and we were excited to have the opportunity to educate people on how they can best leverage their printed material for the success of their business. We thank The University of Alabama for inviting us to participate, and we look forward to seeing this program grow."

