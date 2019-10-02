Canon Solutions America to Feature Latest Technology at PRINTING United

The theme of convergence resonates with Canon Solutions America, as a provider of cutting-edge printing technology for enterprise, production, and large format segments. For example, Canon Solutions America works closely with many production print customers who want to broaden their offerings with large format applications. It is Canon Solutions America's goal to help print service providers (PSPs) realize smart change so they can better serve their customers—whether that's by fueling new business opportunities with a broad range of applications or driving business growth from increasing production efficiency.

"We are very excited to participate in PRINTING United and show how the many aspects and types of print can really be integrated, along with the right solutions, into a comprehensive business methodology," said Peter Kowalczuk, President of Canon Solutions America. "Helping our customers grow and expand their businesses into new markets is a top priority for us. We feel PRINTING United will offer a broad expanse of educational and networking experiences that will resonate with the attendees."

On the Show Floor, Fuel New Opportunities

Canon Solutions America, in booth 7016, will feature its industry leading large format roll-to-roll, flatbed, color cutsheet toner press, and cutting and finishing solutions. Offering products such as the Océ Arizona, Océ Colorado, and Canon imagePRESS, these solutions have won over 50 industry awards, including three recent SGIA Product of the Year awards.

The Canon Solutions America booth will create an engaging and colorful environment, highlighting output from Canon's industry-recognized production portfolio displayed on a wall of applications. Additionally, visitors can walk through vignettes dedicated to areas such as hospitality, interior décor, and retail, which will showcase real-life applications specific to those market segments.

The booth will also feature representatives from thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America Production Print inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts. Led by some of the most successful print service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. Application samples will be available, and winners of the 2019 thINK Inkjet Innovation Awards will be featured.

Updates on Type II Certification

As follow up to Canon U.S.A., Inc.'s announcement earlier this year on the Océ Colorado 1640 and Canon UVgel 356 inks receiving Type II Certification on Royson's DreamSCAPE 20 oz. wallcovering, Canon Solutions America is pleased to announce that the Company has continued to add and develop new certifications for the Océ Colorado Printer Series. In addition to Royson's DreamSCAPE, the Océ Colorado 1640 Printer and its Canon UVgel 356 inks have been certified Type II on Neenah Digiscapes II PVC free wallcovering. The new Océ Colorado 1650 Printer and its Canon UVgel 460 inks , with Océ FLXfinish technology which allows for printing matte or gloss on the same device, has Type II Certification on Royson's DreamSCAPE.

The Experience Zone

Visitors to the show will also be able to take advantage of the Experience Zone, an area within the PRINTING United booth, displaying innovative print applications to demonstrate how print impacts consumers through a "day in the life" experience. Canon Solutions America will showcase the stunning output of the Océ Colorado series printer, using its proficiency for producing wallcoverings as just one example of the advanced capabilities of this device. The Océ Colorado series uses new Canon UVgel 460 inks, formulated for maximum flexibility. Also, Océ FLXfinish technology, a new approach to LED curing, allows the user to choose between matte or gloss print modes to achieve different finishes, removing the need to change inks or media.

BRAND United University

BRAND United University is a two-day comprehensive curriculum on Digital Printing for Professionals which will be offered at PRINTING United by BRAND United. BRAND United is an initiative that aims to create a unified brand experience for brand owners, marketers, and other graphic media professionals, and Canon Solutions America is a channel sponsor. BRAND United offers case studies, research and practical tips from the experts that showcase the omnichannel strategies and innovative technologies that can be implemented at each stage of the customer journey to create a unified brand experience.

For complimentary passes to PRINTING United, visit csa.canon.us/PRINTINGUnitedPasses. Be sure to stop by the Canon Solutions America booth 7016 to learn more about new and interesting interior décor application and substrate opportunities, as well as integrated solutions to satisfy virtually any client need. Also be sure to stay connected with us on LinkedIN, follow us on Facebook @CanonSolutionsAmerica, and on Twitter @Canon_Solutions.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Editorial Contact: Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: Stephanie Caro csa.canon.com 631-330-4432 For sales info/customer support: scaro@csa.canon.com 1-844-443-INFO(4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

© 2019 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Related Links

https://csa.canon.com

