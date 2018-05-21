Canon Solutions America's Enterprise Managed Services Division Presents at the 3rd Shared Services in Higher Education Summit

Carolina Aguilera, Director of the Business Transformation team, presented with Andrea Rai, Sr. Manager of Strategic Partnerships, on accelerating the adoption of Shared Services Organization (SSO) roll-outs through the application of a behavioral change management approach. The presentation emphasized the criticality of implementing a leader-led practice that clearly highlights the benefits to the individuals who ultimately will be most impacted by SSOs: faculty and staff.

"As a part of the Higher Education Advisory Team (HEAT), we strive to share thought leadership in this very specialized industry," states Rai, who also served on the Advisory Board for the conference. "Carolina holds a Ph.D. in Behavioral Psychology, has over 18 years of experience helping organizations drive strategic change, and currently leads a team that specializes in helping all of Canon EMSD's clients transform. Session participants were highly engaged in the dialogue and we welcome an ongoing conversation for how to achieve the full vision of success of any SSO implementation."

To learn more or find out about Canon Solutions America's Behavioral Change Management Approach in Higher Education, contact the Strategic Markets Team.



Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes: find ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

