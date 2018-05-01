Canon Solutions America's Enterprise Managed Services Division Strengthens Strategic Relationship with the University Of Miami Through Ongoing Sponsorship Of Frost Music Live!

EMSD supports the community outreach efforts of the University's Frost School of Music including the Donna E. Shalala MusicReach Program, which provides mentors to local students both in musical skill development and positive guidance on life choices. Programming is provided to ten underserved public schools and after-school programs in the Miami area, and the interaction with students has had immeasurable outcomes in student success. In sponsoring a concert during the Frost Music Live! Signature Series, EMSD continues that interaction by inviting some of the students to attend the performance and experience the excitement first-hand.

This year, Canon Solutions America sponsored the four-time GRAMMY nominated John Beasley's MONK'estra, performed by the Frost Concert Jazz Band. The new Frost Music Live! Signature Series runs from September through April, expanding the school's prior month-long Festival Miami. This is the third year EMSD has sponsored the concert series at the Frost School of Music.

"Being exposed to the arts is so critical for inspiration and well-being, so when I met Donna E. Shalala and heard that Canon was sponsoring my performance with the Frost Concert Jazz Band, my heart opened up widely. Young musicians need these performance experiences to be better musicians. Young audiences and the community need these opportunities to see creativity in the making. Everyone in turn benefits," stated John Beasley.

The goal of Frost Music Live! is to provide access to high-quality music at affordable prices. Each season, the series presents 20-30 concerts featuring GRAMMY award winning and nominated guest artists, faculty, and student ensembles.

"Each year, I look forward to attending the Frost Music performance and experiencing the best music Miami has to offer," said Canon Solutions America's Valerie Belli, the Vice President of the Enterprise Managed Services Division, who hosted the event on the company's behalf. "The Frost School of Music's commitment to the community is wonderful. This event is truly unique amongst our activities with the University of Miami."

More about the University of Miami / Enterprise Managed Services Division Alliance:

In 2013, the Enterprise Managed Services Division embarked on a long-term relationship with the University of Miami that began with implementing technology and services to meet the needs of their vast and multi-faceted student, faculty, and administrative environment. Collaborating with various stakeholders at the University, the program continues to evolve across four core areas: sponsorship, philanthropy, student advancement, and community engagement.

With assistance from Canon Solutions America, the Enterprise Managed Services Division helps support the University of Miami's Frost School of Music by providing funding for the school's community outreach efforts, which includes the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra at the Frost School of Music and the Donna E. Shalala MusicReach program.

