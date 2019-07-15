Canon, Sony, Nikon, Arlo, DJI & GoPro Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top DSLR, Drone & Security Camera Deals on Amazon.com Shared by Retail Egg

Save on Prime Day camera deals at the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale, featuring deals on Nikon & Canon DSLR, DJI Mavic & Arlo Pro cameras

Jul 15, 2019, 10:54 ET

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the best Prime Day camera deals? Retail Egg have published their list of the best Nikon, Canon, Sony, Arlo, GoPro, Nest & DJI deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019, shown below.

Best Nikon, Canon & Sony camera deals:

Best GoPro camera & DJI drone deals:

Best Nest, Arlo, Blink & Ring camera deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:

Originally a 24 hour sales event, Amazon have lengthened the Prime Day sale this year to make it the longest and biggest yet. Online shoppers purchased more than 100 million products during the Prime Day 2018 sale, which broke records to become the biggest sales event in Amazon's history at the time. Best sellers worldwide last year were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot, both Amazon's own devices.

When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.

Money saving experts at Retail Egg review the top camera deals on Prime Day and share the best deals for online shoppers.

Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news.

Canon, Sony, Nikon, Arlo, DJI & GoPro Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top DSLR, Drone & Security Camera Deals on Amazon.com Shared by Retail Egg

