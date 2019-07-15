Canon, Sony, Nikon, Arlo, DJI & GoPro Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top DSLR, Drone & Security Camera Deals on Amazon.com Shared by Retail Egg
Save on Prime Day camera deals at the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale, featuring deals on Nikon & Canon DSLR, DJI Mavic & Arlo Pro cameras
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the best Prime Day camera deals? Retail Egg have published their list of the best Nikon, Canon, Sony, Arlo, GoPro, Nest & DJI deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019, shown below.
Best Nikon, Canon & Sony camera deals:
- Save 54% off on the Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera - this top-rated DSLR uses a 24.2MP DX-Format CMOS sensor to give you amazing image quality
- Save $800 on the Nikon D810 FX-Format DSLR Camera Body - enjoy high resolution images and full HD video recording with this top-rated DSLR camera from Nikon
- Save $300 on the Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit (EOS Rebel T6) - this lightweight camera comes with two lenses and is perfect for beginners
- Save $397 on the Sony a7III Mirrorless Camera Power Editing Bundle - with FE 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens, telephoto and wide-angle lens set, deco gear case, 64GB memory cards and an extra battery
- Save up to $1,584 on DSLR & mirrorless cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic & Fujifilm mirrorless & digital SLR cameras
Best GoPro camera & DJI drone deals:
- Save 39% off on the GoPro HERO 7 Silver Action Camera - capture epic moments in 4K30 video with this tiny yet tough camera
- Save $56 on the GoPro HERO 7 Black Action Camera - the latest GoPro camera with HyperSmooth video stabilization and voice controls is on sale now
- Save up to $154 on GoPro HERO action cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the latest HERO7 Black, Silver & HERO5 4K action cameras
- Save $450 on the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom All You Need Bundle - comes with a Fly More Combo Kit that includes a charging hub, propellers and battery to power bank adapter
- Save $150 on the DJI Spark with Remote Control Combo - this portable drone has a stabilized gimbal camera, obstacle detection and a top speed of 31 mph
- Save $160 on the DJI 2019 Osmo Pocket Gimbal with Travel Bundle - enjoy great savings on DJI's smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera at Amazon
- Save up to $450 (27% off) on DJI Mavic, Spark & Osmo at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the latest Mavic 2 drone, Spark drone, Osmo action camera & gimbal
Best Nest, Arlo, Blink & Ring camera deals:
- Save 31% off on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro (starts July 15) - this doorbell works with Alexa and offers 1080HD video
- Save 44% off on the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (starts July 15) - this smart security camera can be used both indoors and outdoors and boasts an extended battery life
- Save 34% off on the Nest Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack - on sale now at Amazon are these weatherproof cameras with 24/7 live video
- Save up to $153 on Nest Cams & Thermostats at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 54% off on Arlo Security Cameras & Baby Monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale
For more live deals and to keep track of new and upcoming discounts, visit Amazon's Prime Day 2019 page. Some deals are only available to Prime members.
Originally a 24 hour sales event, Amazon have lengthened the Prime Day sale this year to make it the longest and biggest yet. Online shoppers purchased more than 100 million products during the Prime Day 2018 sale, which broke records to become the biggest sales event in Amazon's history at the time. Best sellers worldwide last year were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot, both Amazon's own devices.
When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.
Money saving experts at Retail Egg review the top camera deals on Prime Day and share the best deals for online shoppers.
Check out the full range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page.
