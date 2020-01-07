Canon to Showcase its Citrix Ready Verified imageFORMULA Document and Check Scanners at Citrix Summit 2020

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help its customers connect scanners and other peripherals, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce that an array of imageFORMULA document and check scanners have been verified as Citrix Ready, and will be on display at the Citrix Summit 2020, taking place Monday, January 13 through Wednesday, January 15 at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in booth #401. The Citrix Ready program helps customers identify third-party solutions that are recommended to enhance the digital workspace, networking and analytics solutions offered by Citrix.

With the Citrix® Ready program, customers can be confident that the array of imageFORMULA document and check scanners have successfully passed a series of tests established by Citrix, and can be trusted to work effectively with Citrix® Virtual Apps and Desktops. This verification helps to increase productivity and organization in the office for financial service, insurance, technology, and marketing companies as it helps assure that users will be able to access data from a variety of devices, almost anywhere.

The Citrix® Ready approved imageFORMULA document and check scanners provides confidence in joint solution compatibility. In addition to the imageFORMULA CR-120 check scanner, the array of imageFORMULA document scanners currently verified as Citrix® Ready include:

imageFORMULA DR-M260 imageFORMULA DR-C225 II imageFORMULA DR-C225W II imageFORMULA DR-G2140 imageFORMULA DR-G2110 imageFORMULA DR-G2110 USB imageFORMULA DR-G2090



Canon is a Silver sponsor of Citrix Summit, and its booth will be located in the Solutions Expo area of the exhibit.

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix® Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry-leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix® Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability. Learn more at citrixready.citrix.com

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

