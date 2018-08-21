Canon U.S.A. Aims to Help Automate the Future of Work at BoxWorks 2018

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With world-recognized technologies in capture and output, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, in combination with Box and mxHero, brings new levels of automation and management to today's workflow challenges. With capabilities including the intelligent capture, transmission, security, collaboration, and output of critical business information, Canon, through its alliances with Box and mxHero, is poised to assist customers today and to help shape the future workplace at BoxWorks 2018 (Booth #P2).

The show, held on August 29 and 30 at Moscone Center West Hall in San Francisco, brings together thought leaders from across the technology sector to define the future of the digital-first company.

Box and mxHero

Enterprises often struggle with email communication; it is difficult to organize, hard to search, and can be cumbersome to secure. Through Canon's partnership with mxHero (Booth #B7), organizations can pair Canon's hardware and software with mxHero and Box's powerful content management and security features to integrate email content with cloud storage, file and retrieve important emails, eliminate the worry of exceeding inbox quotas, and track and control messages even after delivery.

Further, mxHero recently released a new cybersecurity feature within their Mail2Cloud solution which uses Box to create a seamless barrier between users and email borne viruses. The new update allows organizations to automatically replace all inbound email attachments with Box preview links before the email reaches the recipient so that the recipient may preview the attachment directly from Box without potentially opening malicious attachments directly onto a device.

Assisted Defect Recognition

Manufacturing high-precision parts requires a regulated inspection process that is often manual, time consuming, prone to human error, and expensive. Leveraging its extensive experience in imaging technology and its partnership with Box, Canon Information & Imaging Solutions (CIIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., will showcase a collaborative, AI-based custom Box Skill developed to assist in isolating potential manufactured flaws. Using machine learning, the custom skills can intelligently analyze an image of the inspected part and automatically identify defects. Users can then centrally store and manage the gathered digital information and images through Box, while also taking advantage of Box workflow, governance, and collaboration capabilities.

As an early participant in the beta program for Box Skills, CIIS was afforded the opportunity to build its new capabilities utilizing the Box Skills Kit, a developer toolkit for creating custom AI integrations to process content in Box. As such, the resultant skill is capable of leveraging Box's rich platform capabilities and will ultimately serve as an additional resource for other Box application providers requiring detailed image analysis.

uniFLOW Online and Canon ScanFront Solutions

The MFP is the backbone of a modern-day enterprise and it will retain this role in the Office of the Future so long as it integrates with solutions that can help promote communication among workers that extends beyond the confines of the office walls. With Scan to Box functions available through Canon's uniFLOW Online content management platform, along with Scan to Box functionality using Quick Scan on Canon's ScanFront desktop scanning solutions, workers can streamline their scanning workflows in work cultures that favor remote working conditions and employee flexibility.

"Canon's relationships with Box and mxHero are strong indicators of the important role that cloud content management and email management will play in the Office of the Future," says Shinichi Yoshida, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "Our continued alliance with these two partners, as evidenced by our recent development using the Box Skills framework, is critical to our plans to deliver end-to-end solutions to customers driving digital transformation initiatives now and in the future."

Canon will also host two sessions on the show floor, each in Room 2000 on Level 2 of Moscone Center West Hall, and each open to all show attendees with no pre-registration required.

The first session, on Wednesday August 29 from 12:00pm to 12:30pm , will explore the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the Office of the Future, touching on CIIS solutions that leverage AI to automate business processes in financial operations, law offices, insurance, and manufacturing.

from , will explore the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the Office of the Future, touching on CIIS solutions that leverage AI to automate business processes in financial operations, law offices, insurance, and manufacturing. The second session, on Thursday, August 30 from 11:45am to 12:15pm , will explore Canon's vision of the Future of Work, as well as how its partnerships with Box and mxHero support that vision.

