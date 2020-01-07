Canon U.S.A. Announces New Executive Appointment

With an extensive and diverse background in developing human capital strategies and leading HR initiatives for the corporate and manufacturing business divisions, Mr. Millar's HR responsibilities will now extend Canon Solutions America's direct sales business. He will continue to be involved with talent acquisition, talent and leadership development, total rewards, employee engagement and HR operations and support for Canon U.S.A. and Canon Solutions America.

In addition, Millar will continue leading the Corporate Audit, Ethics and Business Consultation division, overseeing activities relating to standards of conduct, corporate policies and procedures, compliance with applicable laws and promoting ethical relationships across Canon Americas.

"More than ever, it is essential to our business success that we take care of our people, our greatest asset, and at the same time, strengthen our efforts to protect and enhance the Canon brand. I am confident with Mr. Millar's strong leadership and his ability to move forward boldly and courageously, he will achieve much success in the future," says Mr. Joe Adachi, chairman and CEO of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Mr. Millar initially joined Canon Virginia, Inc. in 1992, where he served as the senior director of human resources for Canon Virginia, the company's flagship operation for manufacturing, engineering and technical support in the Americas. He is a 1985 honors graduate of Christopher Newport University (CNU) in Newport News, Virginia, and recently served as Rector of the University and a member of the CNU Board of Visitors.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

