Canon U.S.A. Announces New Inkjet Printers To Help Streamline Specific Printing Needs

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who believe that one printer does not fit all, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced two new PIXMA printers: the Canon PIXMA TS3520 Wireless All-in-One Printer and Canon PIXMA G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo Printer. Designed with specific uses in mind, each printer is equipped with features that help create the high-quality prints consumers have grown accustomed to with the PIXMA printer line.

For those who are dipping their toe into the Canon printer pool for the first time or a student who needs to print the latest assignment, the Canon PIXMA TS3520 Wireless All-in-One Printer is a great way to start. Ideal for those who are looking for an easy-to-use printer and is an entry level user, the improved user experience of the PIXMA TS3520 printer allows consumers to engage with a web-based, user-paced navigation manual during set-up of the printer, so that consumers can have their new printer up and running more easily and more quickly as compared to its predecessor, the PIXMA TS3320 printer.

The Canon PIXMA TS3520 printer also includes:

A four color ink system

Rear Tray paper feedings

Wireless Connectivity enabled via consumer's compatible smart device 1

A 1.5 inch LCD screen to easily view and monitor the status of the printer

Mobile capabilities include AirPrint®2 and Mopria Print Service3

The Canon MegaTank series printers are ideal for those consumers who print high-quality photos at home and who appreciate the convenenience provided by these printers' continuous ink supply system. The Canon PIXMA G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo Printer leverages this technology specifically for photo printing – and with a page yield of approximately 3,800 for 4" x 6" color photo paper prints4, this printer can significantly reduce the users' need to refill ink tanks frequently. A great addition to the event planner office or for the family who loves crafting and printing memories, the Canon PIXMA G620 printer features an expanded color gamut, as compared to four color inkjet printers, with six color dye-based ChromaLife 100 inks helping to promote archival photo quality5. With the ability to print on a variety of paper types, including semi-gloss, gloss, and matte paper, the approximate cost per 4" x 6" color photo paper print is $0.25.4

Pricing and Availability

The Canon PIXMA G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo Printer is anticipated to be available in April for an estimated retail price of $299.996, and the Canon PIXMA TS3520 Wireless All-in-One Printer is anticipated to be available in May for an estimated retail price of $79.996.

For more information and the full list of product specifications once each printer becomes available, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

1 Requires a smart device with the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app installed and connected to the same working network with wireless802.11 b/g/n capability as the printer to complete cableless setup. The Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app is available for free on the App Store® and at Google PlayTM. Compatible with Apple® devices running iOS® 7.0 or later and Android™ mobile devices running Android 4.0 or later.

2 AirPrint functionality requires a compatible iPad®, iPhone®, or iPod Touch® device running iOS 7.0 or later, and an AirPrint-enabled printer connected to the same network as your iOS device. A printer connected to the USB port of your Mac®, PC, AirPort® Base station, or Time Capsule® is not supported.

3 Requires Android mobile device with Android 4.4 operating system or later with the Mopria Print Service pre-loaded with that device and the compatible PIXMA printer on the same wireless network. The Mopria experience is also available on Android 4.4 or later mobile devices with a download of the Mopria Print Service from Google Play.

4 Based on MSRP of $15.99 per bottle for full set of six GI-23 ink bottles as of March 2021 and Canon individual test method using ISO/IEC 29103 test chart and continuous printing simulation with full set of replacement ink bottles after initial setup, which resulted in 4" x 6" photo paper page yield of approximately 3,800 sheets. Page yield may vary depending on content printed and other factors.

5 Canon cannot guarantee the longevity of prints; results may vary depending on printed image, drying time, display/storage conditions, and environmental factors. See www.usa.canon.com/chromalife100 for additional details.

6 Price subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Apple, AirPort, AirPrint, iPad, iPod touch, iPhone, Mac and Time Capsule are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iOS is a registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries, and is used under license. Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks of their respective owners.

