Canon U.S.A. announces the imagePRESS V1000 Color Production Digital Press, the first in its next generation of imagePRESS devices

The imagePRESS V1000 digital press, currently scheduled to be available in June 2022, is the first of the new "V" series lineup, designed to provide vivid output, be vigilant during production, allow customers to provide additional value to their clients, as well as be a versatile digital press that production environments can depend on. Capable of printing up to 101 letter IPM the imagePRESS V1000 digital press's innovative POD-SURF (Surface Rapid Fusing) allows the press to maintain its speed on coated and heavy stocks up to 400 GSM as well as sustain high productivity when printing complex and mixed media jobs.

A digital presses ability to produce brilliant and repeatable color is crucial as ever. With the Inline Spectrophotometers (ILS), press operators can easily perform advanced color adjustments such as engine linearization, color profile creation, G7® calibration, and color validation with minimal operator involvement in a short amount of time. The imagePRESS V1000 also has the ability to auto duplex stocks up to 400 GSM in weight and 51.2" in length.* With the new Precision Registration Technology, duplexed sheets are mechanically adjusted four times to help alignment remain accurate and consistent during long production runs.

"To help address the diverse array of customer needs in the production printing markets, we are excited to announce the release of the imagePRESS V1000 digital press to our portfolio of color digital presses" said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The flexibility to print on a variety of stocks including envelopes, magnets, banner sheets, and rigid stocks with fast turnaround times can help enable production environments explore new opportunities which can help their business."

The imagePRESS V1000 will have two front end controller options: PRISMAsync print server or imagePRESS Server D3000. Canon's PRISMAsync Print Server is designed to help boost production capacity and provides a common workflow across Canon's production printing offering. The PRISMAsync Automated Color Task feature combines multiple color setup functionalities (including G7® calibration) into a single action providing hands-off automation. When utilized with the PRISMAcolor Manager (currently scheduled to be available in June 2022) users can monitor print quality vs. internal or certain industry standards over time.

Powered by the Fiery FS500 Pro system software, the imagePRESS Server D3000 adds new and upgraded technologies to include familiar workflow and prepress features. The Express Media Color Manager and Auto Recall combined with the imagePRESS V1000 digital press' ILS perform color management functions quickly and with a clean and intuitive interface.

The imagePRESS V1000 digital press offers features that can provide opportunities that can help you transform your business, with features designed to help save time and allow production environments to focus on other tasks. Canon has synergized form and function so that even inexperienced operators can impress with superb color and exquisite output. With the proven quality, productivity, and versatility features of imagePRESS devices combined with the outstanding vital technologies, the imagePRESS V1000 digital press is designed for our customers to realize their vision more easily and efficiently.

Availability:

The imagePRESS V1000 digital press is currently scheduled to be available through Canon authorized dealers for purchase starting in late June.

