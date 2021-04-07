Canon U.S.A. Bolsters The Company's Industry-Leading(i) Number Of UHDgc 4K Portable Zoom Lenses With The Introduction Of The New CJ17ex6.2B

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to provide both stunning HDR imagery as well as beautiful 4K, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is introducing a new addition to its cost-effective UHDgc series of portable 4K broadcast zoom lenses — the CJ17ex6.2B. This lens supports 4K UHD quality optical performance and provides operators with a compact, lightweight, and highly portable form factor for easy integration into Houses of Worship, ENG, and commercial environments. With the addition of this lens, Canon further expands its lineup of 4K broadcast lenses, now at an industry-leadingi 18 models.

The CJ17ex6.2B features a wide-angle focal length of 6.2 mm and a 17x zoom ratio that brings the telephoto focal length up to 106 mm. The lens is also equipped with a built-in 2x extender that enables users to quickly double the focal length up to 212 mm while maintaining amazing image quality and fine details. The lens utilizes UD (Ultra-low Dispersion) lens elements, optimally arranged in a Canon proprietary optical configuration, providing superb color reproduction to the image's peripheral areas by enabling the suppression of potential chromatic aberrations such as color bleeding and fringing. Special lens coatings on all elements combine with a number of optomechanical strategies on the interior of the lens barrel to help reduce ghosting and flaring. Like all Canon 4K lenses, the CJ17ex6.2B comes standard with a drive unit that contains 16-bit absolute value encoders for smooth cooperation with CG environments, as well as three 20-pin connectors for easy integration into virtual and robotic systems. In addition, the lens supports HDR and WCG compatible color gradation, producing images rich with vivid colors and details.

The CJ17ex6.2B lens is easy to maneuver and shoulder, with its compact and lightweight design, weighing approximately 4.78 pounds and measuring approximately 6.49 inches (w) x 4.31 inches (h) x 9.46 inches (l) in size. The lens itself is designed with optimally located handgrips to help minimize operator fatigue when shoulder-mount recording.

Availability

The CJ17ex6.2B 4K UHD portable zoom broadcast lens is scheduled to be available in June 2021*. For more information, please visit, usa.canon.com/broadcast.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary

i As of April 7, 2021. Based on Canon research.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

